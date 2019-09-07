It was a big week for the royal family as Princess Charlotte kicked off her academic years at prestigious Thomas’s Battersea. With big bro Prince George walking her in, the moment recalled another royal family milestone — a throwback photo of Prince Harry’s first day of school has surfaced, showing the sweet similarities between Charlotte’s big day and her uncle’s roughly three decades prior.

Earlier this week, Prince William and Kate Middleton escorted their two oldest children, George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, to Thomas’s Battersea for the start of the school year. George is now in his second year at the elite learning institution, while Charlotte is entering her “reception year,” a time meant to foster creativity and social skills. The children looked dapper in the school’s crisp navy blue and bright red uniforms.

Now, let’s zip back in time to the late ’80s, when Harry took his first official stroll into Wetherby School. In the throwback photo of that day, Harry is also wearing a sharp uniform with red piping. And just like Charlotte, Harry had a built-in support system in his big brother. Even better, that big brother was obviously Charlotte and George’s dad, Prince William. This feels very full circle, no?

Of course, in a few years, Harry’s own child will be experiencing his first day. It’s unclear if baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will attend Thomas’s Battersea with this cousins, but Harry and wife Meghan Markle still have a few years to figure Archie’s academic career out — born on May 6, the little royal is only four months old.

But hey, even at this early stage of life, some might say he’s getting the best education possible already: travel. In addition to trips to Ibiza and the French Riviera that he’s taken with his parents, baby Archie will accompany the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their 10-day royal tour of Africa at the end of the month.