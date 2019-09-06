The day has finally come that federal prosecutors recommended a sentence for Felicity Huffman, after she pleaded guilty earlier in April to mail fraud and honest services fraud. That, of course, was after it came out that Huffman had allegedly paid $15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT scores. Prosecutors said on Friday that Huffman should face a month in prison and pay a $20,000 fine. They called her actions “deliberate and manifestly criminal.”
Huffman told a judge on Friday that she carried out the plan because she thought by doing so, she would be giving her daughter a “fair shot” at getting into college, as Variety reports. The case is part of a larger federal probe into corruption in college admissions. Huffman will be sentenced next Friday in Boston.
Comments