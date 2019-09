The day has finally come that federal prosecutors recommended a sentence for Felicity Huffman, after she pleaded guilty earlier in April to mail fraud and honest services fraud. That, of course, was after it came out that Huffman had allegedly paid $15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT scores. Prosecutors said on Friday that Huffman should face a month in prison and pay a $20,000 fine. They called her actions “deliberate and manifestly criminal.”

Huffman, who is known for her role on “Desperate Housewives,” also allegedly asked about carrying out the same plan for her other daughter, although it didn’t happen. In response to the prosecutors’ recommendation, Huffman asked the judge instead for a year of probation and community service. She included letters vouching for this alternative written by friends and family in her response, including testimonials from her friend and former co-star Eva Longoria and her husband, William H. Macy, as E! News reports.