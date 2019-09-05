As if the world wasn’t already full enough of shocking and seemingly inexplicable turns of events lately, today brought one more. For music lovers, it’s a big one — Nicki Minaj announced her retirement from the music industry. The rapper dropped the bomb on fans via social media, leaving everyone to wonder… WTF?! Well, that and, “Is this for real?” But mostly, WTF.

Here’s how this surprising revelation came out. Early Thursday afternoon, Minaj took to Twitter with a seemingly simple and straightforward message. “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box – cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE,” Minaj wrote. But, like, is this legitimate? In all seriousness, what Minaj does with her life is her prerogative. We’d all be happy for her (albeit eventually) if she really does decide to walk away from the game. After all, if she’s starting a family, one might argue she’s doing a healthy thing for her possible future child by taking them out of the glare of celebrity spotlight. Still, her absence would leave a void in the music industry.

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

Not surprisingly, the internet had many, many thoughts in response to Minaj’s unexpected announcement.

If you leave, THE GAME WILL MISS NICKI. pic.twitter.com/5fOoy4Jhyn — Hollyscoop (@Hollyscoop) September 5, 2019

nicki coming back in 3 months with an album pic.twitter.com/ofWUNJ7989 — Lightskin Panther (@Lightskn_Pantha) September 5, 2019

“PLEASE DONT PLAY WITH ME RIGHT NOW” 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/kRUy9cIKby — NEWYORK TO CHITOWN (@GoodGuyNelson) September 5, 2019

While it’s obviously possible Minaj really has decided to dip out of the music industry, there are other possibilities to consider. Maybe she’s joking. Or perhaps this is some ploy to promote new music — it wouldn’t be the first time an artist used social media to set up what basically amounts to a marketing gimmick. Just last month, Minaj was featured on Megan Thee Stallion’s hit track “Hot Girl Summer.” And in June, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she promised “there’s definitely a new album” on the way.

So, don’t give up hope just yet, fans. Minaj’s retirement might be short-lived.