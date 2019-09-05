Today in the fascinating world of Hollyweird, the news item that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are considering kids captured headlines. You’re probably thinking, “But, like, aren’t we all?” And the answer, dear reader, is yes. But since the mere act of mulling over making babies is making news now, we’ve got the details — and a little commentary on why this is even a thing we’re discussing at all.

So, let’s start with the source of these buzzy headlines about the potential future of Perry’s uterus. Per Entertainment Tonight, Bloom opened up about expanding his brood while chatting with Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s Howard 100. “We’re shooting for that,” said Bloom, who has an 8-year-old son, Flynn, with his supermodel ex, Miranda Kerr. “It’s like this wild mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it, we’ll have the ride of our life.” Which is to say, this high-profile Hollywood couple apparently plans at some point in their future to procreate together.

If you’re waiting for some exciting hook or second half to that headline, well, keep waiting. The news here is that Bloom and Perry are thinking about having kids one day. And really, this is essentially a case study for how strange the celebrity machine is, right? When you’re famous, even just the act of considering something can become a trending headline.

During an interview at Howard Stern radio show this morning, Orlando talked about his and Katy’s plans for the wedding and starting a family together 🥰 pic.twitter.com/2Iof5A6aH6 — Katy&Bloom Updates (@KabloomUpdates) September 4, 2019

To further drive home this point, Bloom and Perry aren’t the only celebrities in the spotlight on Thursday for maybe possibly one day in the future at some point thinking about getting pregnant. In a clip shared by People of Kevin Nealon’s upcoming “Hiking With Kevin” episode, Alec Baldwin made a comment about kids that’s garnering attention too. “We have four kids. She wants to have another one,” he said of wife Hilaria Baldwin. “We’re having another one. We’re gonna have a fifth baby.”

When headlines began circulating about the mom-of-four’s possible new pregnancy, though, Hilaria had the best clapback. “I just got a call from a friend congratulating me on being pregnant,” she wrote in an Instagram Story, joking, “Why didn’t anyone tell me I’m having a fifth child right now? I really wish the news would keep me up to date on these things…I hate being the last to know something as important as this (*puts the glass of wine down*).”

It goes without saying that we’re happy for Perry, Bloom, and the Baldwins for all of the happy developments in their life. But we’re with Hilaria on this one — maybe something should actually be in development before it starts making headlines.