No new-kid-nerves here! Princess Charlotte arrived for her first day of school on Thursday, and she had the best tour guide possible: her big brother, Prince George. Charlotte, 4, seemed to be excited for the big day as she and George, 6, headed into Thomas’s Battersea school in London. The little students were accompanied by their royal parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton — and while Charlotte kept a tight grip on her mom’s hand at first, she looked relaxed and happy by the time she headed in for the start of class.

The family of four was a united front, with Kate holding onto Charlotte’s bag (accessorized by a pink sequined unicorn) and William carrying George’s school bag. As they walked toward the school, they were greeted by Helen Haslem, head of Thomas’s Battersea’s lower school, who came out to welcome Charlotte on her big day. As Haslem crouched down to shake Charlotte’s hand, William told the head teacher that their daughter was “very excited” for her first day. Ever polite, Kate asked Haslem how her summer went. For a first day, it appeared pretty seamless.

Not surprisingly, the Cambridge kids definitely looked the part in the navy and red uniforms required by the private school. Charlotte finished off the look in classic schoolgirl style with a pair of navy Mary Janes.

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea, joining her older brother Prince George. ✏️📚🏫 pic.twitter.com/8l63WEjzcw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 5, 2019

Too cute 💘 Princess Charlotte going in for her first day of school 😍 pic.twitter.com/5BcUacIWfN — Missguided (@Missguided) September 5, 2019

Per People, Charlotte’s first day included being walked to her classroom by her royal parents to meet her teacher and get settled in. The princess, who is in a class of 21 students, likely also mingled with a few of her new school friends. Charlotte is in what is known as her “reception year” at Thomas’s Battersea, during which she’ll be encouraged to “play and explore; make choices and learn to have a go and persevere; be creative and solve problems; form good relationships; be safe, secure and happy,” according to the school website.

The entire morning was undoubtedly a special moment for mom Kate, who had to miss George’s first day of school back in 2017 due to acute morning sickness during her pregnancy with Prince Louis. Kate and William are reportedly both very hands-on parents, as evidenced in part by the fact they drop the children off for school themselves. For Charlotte’s first day, true to form, they rolled up at 8:15 a.m. in the family Land Rover Discovery.

If we were handing out grades, we’d definitely give the whole Cambridge family high marks for such a solid first-day showing.