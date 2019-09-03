Royal kids — just like yours! Okay, so not quite. But you might be surprised to learn how Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s first day of school will very likely resemble your own family’s back-to-school routine. Don’t believe us? We did a little homework of our own to prove the Cambridge kids are a lot like quote-unquote regular kids when it comes to stepping foot into the halls of academia in the fall.

Granted, they are royals, so George and Charlotte (along with little brother Prince Louis and their royal cousins) will always be unique in that respect. And while the Cambridges may go to the posh Thomas’s Battersea school, that doesn’t mean they don’t go through everyday school-kid stuff.

Having a hard time picturing it? Here are a few examples.

There Are No Fancy Titles

As you can imagine, it might be a little awkward if Charlotte’s classmates had to call her “Your Royal Highness” or “Princess” every day. Fortunately, it won’t be an issue when Charlotte joins her big brother at Thomas’s Battersea in a few days — according to People, the royal 4-year-old will simply go by Charlotte.

And if her parents take the same approach they did with George, which seems logical, the roll call will reflect her name as Charlotte Cambridge.

Parents Do Drop Off

The next time you’re feeling out of sorts about the car drop-off line, consider this: Prince William and Kate Middleton have to deal with it, too. That’s right; the Cambridges do school drop-off duty themselves. In an interview with Vanity Fair, another parent at the school revealed, “Either William or Kate do drop off, and they are always very friendly. William particularly loves to have a chat with some of the other parents and he works out with some of the mums at the Harbour Club after drop off. He’s very chatty and amiable.”

The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share a photograph of The Duke and Prince George at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/MxcU0RqGvi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 7, 2017

And now that Charlotte is joining her big bro at school, the family carpool has grown by one for their surprisingly normal morning routine. This year, reports say Kate will be dropping the kids off for Charlotte’s first day of school.

But Sometimes They Can’t

Then again, it’s not always possible for parents to do drop-off and pick-up. That can be pretty normal, too. Whether it’s conflicting work schedules or an unexpected last-minute emergency, being in the rider line isn’t feasible every time. Just ask Kate, who had to miss George’s first day of school in 2017 due to severe morning sickness during her third pregnancy. Such is parenthood, right?

They’ll Be Learning the Basics

According to the Thomas’s Battersea website, the early years’ curriculum includes subjects like math, English, science, history, geography and physical education. Six-year-old George and 4-year-old Charlotte will also be exploring religious studies, French, art/technology design, drama, computing and ballet which, sure, sounds a little intense.

But since we don’t know the breadth or scope of these subjects, it’s hard to say if it’s that much more rigorous than a typical pre-kindergarten or second-grade environment.

There Will Be Tons of Photos

You know the hallmark of first day of school, right? All the photos. Every year, social media is flooding with cute snapshots of kids sporting oversized backpacks as they toddle (under the weight of those behemoth backpacks!) toward their school years. The royal family shared a first day photo for George, so we can guess that the same will be coming for Charlotte. The only difference, of course, is that their first day photos are taken by a professional — well, that and the fact that you don’t have to fight with paparazzi to get the best first day snapshot of your little student.