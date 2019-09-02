Miranda Lambert is still head-over-heels in love with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and she’s telling all her fans about it. At her concert in Atlantic City, NJ on Aug. 31, Lambert took a few moments between songs to tell the audience — and McLoughlin — just how happy she is these days.

“I love country music; I live and breathe it,” the country singer says on-stage at the Event Center at Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa, right before playing her 2017 hit “Tin Man.” “Something about country music is usually a sad song. You gotta have them, sometimes the sad song gets you through a sad time, isn’t that right?”

“Lucky for me, I’m not in a sad time anymore in my life,” Lambert continued, showing off her wedding ring. “Thank you to my sweet husband from Staten Island, by the way!” And McLoughlin heard every word, as he was standing just to side of the stage.

Lambert and McLoughlin have had quite the whirlwind romance. After just two and a half months of dating, the pair tied the knot in January — six months after she and her ex-husband Blake Shelton divorced. And, clearly, Lambert continues to be happy and in love with her new beau, going as far as to dedicate time — even if just a few seconds — during her shows to gush about how he makes her feel.

And while we found the whole moment to be endearing, we’ll be perfectly honest with you: Our favorite moment of Lambert’s performance actually involved a beach ball.

this was such a Miranda Lambert thing to do 🤣🔪 pic.twitter.com/LEZgRYXZBQ — Kara (@karadodge) September 1, 2019

“I love y’all, but we’re not at the damn beach,” Lambert says the crowd after deflating a beach ball on stage. “We’re singing country music tonight!” Damn, right.