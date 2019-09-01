If you’ve ever wondered about the key to wedded bliss, you’re going to want to pay attention — because we’re about to share Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s marriage advice to Jennifer Lopez. That’s right; we live in a world where J.Lo gives The Notorious RBG a call when she needs trusted counsel and, really, what a time to be alive.

Lopez picked a pretty solid marital mentor. Before her husband Martin’s death in 2010, Ginsburg had been married for more than 50 years. Since Lopez will be on her fourth wedding when she and Alex Rodriguez get hitched, maybe she felt like she needed insight from someone a bit more seasoned in matters of holy matrimony. “I was called about a month ago by Jennifer Lopez and she said she would like to meet me and introduce her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez,” Ginsburg shared during her talk at the Library of Congress National Book Festival, revealing that they had a “very nice visit” (via The Hill).

Ginsburg went on to explain, “She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage…. Now, A.Rod is traveling with her to concerts all over the world.” So, what was the advice? “On the day I was married, my mother-in-law — I was married at her home — she took me aside and said she wanted to tell me the secret of a happy marriage,” recounted Ginsburg. “And I said, ‘I’d be glad to hear it. What is it?’ And she responded: ‘It helps, sometimes, to be a little deaf.'”

Oh RBG, you never let us down. And she wasn’t kidding about how supportive Rodriguez has become, either. In a recent interview with Variety, Lopez commented on her soon-to-be husband’s consistent presence in her life, and her in his. “He loves being at every show that he can be at. I go to all of his baseball games. There were times in my life when my career was going great, and my personal life was going OK. And there were times my personal life was stable but my career was not great. This is the first time where I have a really beautiful alignment between the two. I think Alex brought that for me. I love it. We have a beautiful life,” she said.

The couple, who have been engaged since March, hasn’t yet announced a wedding date. But whenever they decide to officially say “I do,” something tells us RBG’s words will be ringing in their ears.