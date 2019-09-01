Some legacies span entire generations and there’s a heartwarming new photo of Paul Walker and Vin Diesel’s daughters together to prove it. The late actor’s 20-year-old daughter, Meadow Walker, shared the sweet snapshot of herself with Vin Diesel’s 11-year-old daughter, Hanina Sinclair, on Friday — and suffice it to say, it’ll give you a big ol’ lump in your throat.

In the candid snapshot, Hanina is leaning into Meadow, who has her arms around the girl and is resting her face on the top of Hinina’s head. Snuggled up against Meadow’s arm, Hanina is wearing a huge grin. For that matter, it’s clear Meadow is smiling too even though her face is partially obscured from sight. In short, the girls look happy and comfortable with each other — which Meadow also made clear with her caption, writing, “With my angel.”

Not surprisingly, fan response to the photo has been overwhelmingly positive. In addition to having over 85,000 likes, the comment feed is flooded with supportive messages. “Dom’s daughter and Brian’s daughter,” one fan pointed out, alluding to Paul and Diesel’s Fast & Furious characters. “Cutest pic I’ve seen today,” gushed another. One fan even suggested that the girls should have roles together in the upcoming Fast & Furious films, with Meadow’s role obviously being a tribute to her late father and his work in the franchise.

Although it’s been nearly six years since Paul tragically died in a car accident, his memory is never far from the Fast & Furious fandom. Diesel, who was longtime friends with Paul, often shares posts in his honor. Last weekend, when Paul’s brother Cody visited the Fast & Furious 9 set, Diesel took to Instagram to share a memorable moment between the two. “There is something special that happens every time Cody comes to visit production…. Always making Pablo proud! All love, always,” he captioned the photo, adding the hashtags, “Fast92020 #Fatherhood #FastFamily.”

Paul was clearly on his family and friend’s minds this month. Earlier in August, Meadow posted a rare tribute to her dad: a photo of him swimming in what appears to be the Bahamas (with a pig!). She simply captioned the photo, “Thinking of you xx.”