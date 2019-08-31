The holidays are apparently kicking off early this year, because Halloween and Christmas both just came early for Netflix fans — Halloween because it involves a favorite horror series, and Christmas because it’s a true gift. What happened, you ask? It’s been confirmed; the original stars will be part of The Haunting of Hill House season two cast. As in, bless their souls, the show is going full American Horror Story and officially becoming an anthology series.

In the hit show’s 10-episode first season, the story centered on the Crain family: dad Hugh (older version played by Timothy Hutton, younger by Henry Thomas), mom Olivia (Carla Gugino), and their kids, Steve (Michiel Huisman), Shirley (Elizabeth Reaser), Theo (Kate Siegel), Luke (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) and Nellie (Victoria Pedretti). The story flits back and forth between the kids’ adult lives and the time the family spent in the eponymous haunted house one summer growing up.

And thanks to updates from show creator Mike Flanagan’s Twitter feed, we know that Siegel, Thomas, Catherine Parker (who played Poppy Hill) will be re-convening with their previously announced first season castmates of Pedretti and Jackson-Cohen. The gang’s almost all here! Flanagan also announced a few newcomers: Years and Years‘ T’Nia Miller and iZombie‘s Rahul Kohli.

Almost a decade ago, I first worked with CATHERINE PARKER on a tiny movie called ABSENTIA. Last season, she was unforgettable as Poppy Hill… today, I’m thrilled to announce that she’s joining us at Bly Manor. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 30, 2019

It’s also my honor to welcome these amazing new faces to the @haunting … — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 30, 2019

If you’re a fan of SUPERGIRL or iZOMBIE, get ready for the remarkably charming RAHUL KOHLI, one of new leads. @RahulKohli13 — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 30, 2019

This is all exciting news for fans, who weren’t even sure after the first season if the series would turn out to be limited or ongoing. Fortunately, news broke in February that Flanagan and executive producer Trevor Macy signed a multi-year overall TV deal with Netflix — and now that we know it’s going to be anthologized, we can assume we may see these familiar faces even more in the future.

As for what we know about this next installment, it will be a whole new story in which Pedretti stars as a governess named Dani who takes care of two very unusual children at a home by the name of Bly Manor. Season two’s storyline will be based on Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw.

Bonus? Flanagan promises season two will be “much scarier” than Hill House.