EntertainmentEntertainment News

A Fan Hid in John Travolta’s Closet, But He Was Chill About It

by

With celebrity status comes fans, and while most fan encounters can be positive, some can get intense — and invasive. John Travolta talking about his scary fan encounter is proof of that. The actor, riding high off his snafu at this weekend’s VMAs where he gave the wrong award to Taylor Swift’s doppelgänger, Jade Jolie, is also promoting his new feature, The Fanatic, about a fan who loses his grip and starts stalking his favorite celebrity.

In an interview with People that hits newsstands this Friday, Travolta explained that, for the most part, his own relationship to his fans is positive. However, he did have an encounter several years ago that put him on edge. “I lived in Santa Barbara about 30 years ago, and someone snuck into my house. I opened the closet, and there she was,” he says.

He says nothing bad happened and that the girl was probably just unable to express her appreciation for his talent in the right way. “It did scare me, but it turned out to be an innocent person. She was a girl who probably wanted to meet me and didn’t know how to do it,” he recalls.

The actor, who has seen his fair share of craziness being a part of the controversial Church of Scientology and lives off the grid, says moments like these come with the territory and that he’s thankful people want to meet him. “You have a golden ticket all over the world. So what if you have to sign autographs and take pictures? For me, it’s not a big price to pay,” he says.

In fact, Travolta himself has gotten starstruck meeting the likes of James Cagney, Barbra Streisand and Pitbull, who encouraged the actor to shave his head. “A good friend, Armando Perez, Pitbull — he lives his life like this, he would send pictures of me, I have all my hair, and he’d superimpose no hair and say, ‘I prefer this,’ so I thought… Maybe it’s time to do it,” Travolta says.

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey Is Now a Professor & Sign Us Up for Classes

Matthew McConaughey Is Now a Professor & Sign Us Up for Classes

View article
Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Abasolo

The Moment Bryan Abasolo Almost Lost It During His & Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay’s Wedding

The Moment Bryan Abasolo Almost Lost It During His & Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay’s Wedding

View article
Amy Schumer.

Amy Schumer Shares the Sweetest Pic of Her Son Just Before Returning to Work

Amy Schumer Shares the Sweetest Pic of Her Son Just Before Returning to Work

View article
Jada Pinkett Smith at the Grammys

Jada Pinkett Smith Just Won the #DMXChallenge — & Proves She Never Ages

Jada Pinkett Smith Just Won the #DMXChallenge — & Proves She Never Ages

View article
LeahRemini

Danny Masterson’s Rape Accusers Open Up to Leah Remini in Emotional Interview

Danny Masterson’s Rape Accusers Open Up to Leah Remini in Emotional Interview

View article
How Prince William & Kate Middleton

What Prince William & Kate Middleton Tell Their Children About Princess Diana Has Us in Tears

What Prince William & Kate Middleton Tell Their Children About Princess Diana Has Us in Tears

ad