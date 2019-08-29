A Fan Hid in John Travolta’s Closet, But He Was Chill About It

With celebrity status comes fans, and while most fan encounters can be positive, some can get intense — and invasive. John Travolta talking about his scary fan encounter is proof of that. The actor, riding high off his snafu at this weekend’s VMAs where he gave the wrong award to Taylor Swift’s doppelgänger, Jade Jolie, is also promoting his new feature, The Fanatic, about a fan who loses his grip and starts stalking his favorite celebrity.

In an interview with People that hits newsstands this Friday, Travolta explained that, for the most part, his own relationship to his fans is positive. However, he did have an encounter several years ago that put him on edge. “I lived in Santa Barbara about 30 years ago, and someone snuck into my house. I opened the closet, and there she was,” he says.

He says nothing bad happened and that the girl was probably just unable to express her appreciation for his talent in the right way. “It did scare me, but it turned out to be an innocent person. She was a girl who probably wanted to meet me and didn’t know how to do it,” he recalls.

The actor, who has seen his fair share of craziness being a part of the controversial Church of Scientology and lives off the grid, says moments like these come with the territory and that he’s thankful people want to meet him. “You have a golden ticket all over the world. So what if you have to sign autographs and take pictures? For me, it’s not a big price to pay,” he says.

In fact, Travolta himself has gotten starstruck meeting the likes of James Cagney, Barbra Streisand and Pitbull, who encouraged the actor to shave his head. “A good friend, Armando Perez, Pitbull — he lives his life like this, he would send pictures of me, I have all my hair, and he’d superimpose no hair and say, ‘I prefer this,’ so I thought… Maybe it’s time to do it,” Travolta says.