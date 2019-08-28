EntertainmentEntertainment News

Bradley Cooper’s New Mustache Reminds Fans of Jeff Foxworthy & They’re Not Wrong

by

Actors often change their appearance when they’re prepping for roles and, if it’s different enough from their typical look, it garners attention. Prime example? Bradley Cooper’s new mustache is drawing Jeff Foxworthy comparisons. And while you might scoff at that idea at first, you may join the ranks of fans seeing double once you take a look at the side-by-side. Or ‘stache-by-‘stache, as it were.

It’s worth pointing out that Cooper had been living comfortably for quite some time in his A Star Is Born look. Thanks to a five o’ clock shadow and thick, flowing locks that often fell down around his eyes, Cooper had all but become Jackson Maine in the eyes of fans over the last few years. So, understandably, no one was expecting the actor-slash-director to go from Jackson Maine to Jeff Foxworthy overnight.

Yet, that’s the first thought that came to some fans’ minds when photos surfaced of Cooper sporting a ‘stache while hanging with his daughter at Disneyland. “I do always check out a Bradley Cooper movie but since when was he doing the Jeff Foxworthy Lifestory?” one commenter joked. “Does anyone else think that Bradley Cooper currently looks like 1990’s Jeff Foxworthy?” tweeted another.

And, c’mon, they’re not wrong. Now that Cooper’s hair is shorter on the sides and in the back and his upper lip bears that distinctive swathe, the resemblance is there. Hilariously, Foxworthy himself weighed in on the comparison, commenting, “My wife is so happy right now!”

While it’s unclear exactly why Cooper decided to grow out his upper-lip hair, if we had to guess we’d say he could be preparing to film Atlantic Wall. The war drama follows an American soldier trapped behind enemy lines on the eve of D-Day. Regardless, we have a feeling Cooper’s friends and family members are having a field day saying, “You might be a redneck if….”

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
DakotaJohnsonChrisMartin

Chris Martin Snaps Pics of Dakota Johnson in NYC & Unlocks #InstagramBoyfriend Status

Chris Martin Snaps Pics of Dakota Johnson in NYC & Unlocks #InstagramBoyfriend Status

View article
Kit Harington.

Kit Harington’s New Gig Might Lead Him to the Avengers — & Maybe Even His Own Spinoff

Kit Harington’s New Gig Might Lead Him to the Avengers — & Maybe Even His Own Spinoff

View article
Kelly Clarkson at the 2019 Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Just Got Candid About Her Recent Health Scare

Kelly Clarkson Just Got Candid About Her Recent Health Scare

View article
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Ended Her “It’s My Party” Tour with a Powerful Message & We’re Here For It

Jennifer Lopez Ended Her “It’s My Party” Tour with a Powerful Message & We’re Here For It

View article
KateMiddletonPrinceLouis

The First Day of School Picture We’re Royally Excited to See

The First Day of School Picture We’re Royally Excited to See

View article
Martha Stewart; Gwyneth Paltrow.

Martha Stewart Doesn’t ‘Follow’ Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, But She Wishes Her ‘Luck’

Martha Stewart Doesn’t ‘Follow’ Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, But She Wishes Her ‘Luck’

ad