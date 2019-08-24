Don’t you love it when other people mess up and remind you that everyone’s human? Bonus points if it’s someone powerful. And double bonus points if it reveals highly-anticipated intel. Like, for example, the release date of Netflix’s Breaking Bad sequel. And its plot, and the fact that we finally get to see Aaron Paul step back into the twitchy persona of Jesse Pinkman. That’s right — the streaming giant reportedly just leaked important, as-of-yet-unannounced details about the movie, maybe by accident. Oops!

To recap, the original series ended in 2013 after a six-year run. Thanks to previous updates on the sequel project, we already knew the follow-up film would land at Netflix before premiering on the AMC network. But now we know precisely when. On Saturday, Reddit user saddadstheband posted a screenshot of what appears to be a placeholder on the streaming service site. It offers three huge new details: the sequel’s title, its plot and its release date. Although the page has already been taken down, the good people of the internet captured it for posterity. Its title? El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Its plot? “Fugitive Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) runs from his captors, the law and his past.” Its release date? Oct. 11.

Yes, that soon.

And in case you’re worried that this is some sort of hoax to mask the movie’s true details, The New York Times reported that Netflix plans to make an official announcement on Monday. Then, just as quietly as the placeholder page dropped, Netflix dropped a first look teaser trailer.

So, you’ve gotta admit: The placeholder faux pas seems pretty legit. After all, the last time we saw Jesse, he was hauling ass out of a Nazi compound where he’d been held kidnapped and his getaway vehicle was a Chevy El Camino. Since the leaked plot description alludes to Jesse being on the run — and the trailer does, too — it’s certainly plausible that the follow-up film will be a man-on-the-run movie with the potential for a high-speed chase or two.

No word yet on whether Bryan Cranston (aka Walter White) will somehow cameo. Maybe in a drug-induced dream flashback? Here’s hoping.