The wait is finally over for ballroom fans across the country. Hannah Brown, James Van Der Beek and more stars are joining Dancing With the Stars Season 28. The cast of celebrities includes a Netflix reality star, an American Idol runner-up and former supermodel, among others. So let’s get into who will don their dancing shoes this September.

The new cast was announced this morning and features a number of familiar faces to bring longtime fans and new viewers to the show. Hannah Brown, of course, was most recently the lead of another ABC reality series you may have heard of, The Bachelorette, while Van Der Beek is an alum of the series Dawson’s Creek and appeared in the first season of the FX Emmy nominated hit Pose.

Also joining the cast is Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown and The Office alum Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on the Golden Globe-winning series. A few surprises include American Idol season 10 runner-up Lauren Alaina, former Laker Lamar Odom, and model Christie Brinkley. But the biggest shock was the announcement that former White House press secretary Sean Spicer would be joining the cast.

Of the professionals who will be hitting the dance floor with the stars are Cheryl Burke, Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy and Witney Carson. The pairings of celebrities and professionals will be announced at a later date.

Previous winners of the dancing competition include Bobby Bones, Hines Ward, Nicole Sherzinger, Shawn Johnson, Bindi Irwin and Apolo Anton Ohno. Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars hits the ballroom floor September 16 at 8 pm on ABC.