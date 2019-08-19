It looks like our favorite royal couple has taken on a new helper: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hired a new chief of staff, Fiona Mcilwham, this week.

With the couple having to navigate social media, a full household, their new red-headed baby Archie, and all manner of globetrotting (not to mention the criticism that comes their way for, oh, just about everything), it makes sense that they need someone to help organize everything. And that’s where “diplomat and wannabe supermum,” Mcilwham comes into play, according to People magazine.

Mcilwham will join a female-led staff that includes Sara Latham as communications secretary and Heather Wong as deputy private secretary. Before taking the job Mcilwham was known as the U.K’s youngest ambassador, posted to the country of Albania in 2009.

She’ll replace Samantha Cohen, Queen Elizabeth II’s private secretary and interim chief of staff. Cohen was with Meghan and Harry after their 2018 wedding, helping Markle get her bearings and setting up the couple’s office. Mcilwham will start her new job next month, tagging along with Meghan and Harry on their trip to South Africa and Harry’s visits to Angola, Botswana and Malawi. While Meghan isn’t going, Botswana is where Meghan and Harry went on vacation prior to their engagement, recently releasing photos of that trip for World Elephant Day.

Prince Harry may not be voted as the most popular member of the royal household, but the appointment of Mcilwham certainly shows that he’s prepping to keep himself in the public eye. It’s pretty amazing how these two have created an all-female staff, though unsurprising considering Meghan’s own interest in promoting women’s causes.

Good luck, Fiona. You’re gonna rock!