Well, this gives new meaning to the duck-lip selfie! In her latest social media share, Chrissy Teigen showed off swollen lips due to a freak reaction and, yowch, it looks painful. Never one to shy away from the truth, though, Teigen snapped a photo to show her followers one of the little-known possible side effects of switching altitudes.

Teigen took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to share her misfortune, starting by explaining she ran into some problems while traveling. “Very upset and saddened that my own birth state, Utah, has chosen to poison me with terrible altitude sickness,” she said, then dropping a photo of her extremely swollen lips. “Did u know angioedema can be triggered from altitude sickness? Learn something new every day! My lip about to explode. Goodbye world.” Teigen added of her bottom lip, “It’s so big it’s shiny and hard like glass.”

Judging by a video Teigen posted, she was visiting her home state for a wedding. Lounging in bed with her ballooned-up lips, the Bring the Funny star tagged friends Meghan Mackenzie and Luke Dillon, saying to the camera, “Luke, Meghan, why have you chosen to get married in a place which would try to destroy me?” She comically captioned the video, “This is premeditated murder if you ask me.”

did u know angioedema can be triggered from altitude sickness? learn something new every day! my lip about to explode. goodbye world pic.twitter.com/3uMfbCJYn5 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 17, 2019

this is premeditated murder if you ask me pic.twitter.com/ql3SwETQiJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 17, 2019

Interestingly, Teigen may be the first celebrity in recent memory to document this health scare, but she isn’t the only one to live through it. Commenting on the thread, Jessica Alba confessed, “It happens to me every time… it’s such a bummer. I’m sorry.” Eesh — how did we not know this was a thing that could happen? Teigen’s post should henceforth be considered a PSA.

Ever the trooper, Teigen soldiered through her altitude sickness angioedema to make an appearance at the nuptials. In her Instagram stories, she revealed she had a little help keeping it together: a can of oxygen. “Oh yeah,” Teigen said after inhaling from it. “It’s good.” In another Instagram Story video, she appears to be at the wedding, where she takes another deep breath of the canned air.

Not surprisingly, Teigen managed to look drop-dead gorgeous even with her angioedema-affected-lips. She’ll surely be back to normal in no time or, if she isn’t, we’ll hear about it on her Twitter feed. Here’s hoping Utah will be nicer on her next visit.