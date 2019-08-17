It might be time to retire the dream, fandom. Once again, Kim Cattrall has addressed Sex and the City 3 and her refusal to be involved with the franchise — and, spoiler alert, she still has no interest in ever playing Samantha Jones again. In fact, she implied that she wishes she would have said goodbye to the character sooner than she did.

Cattrall revisited the controversial topic recently during an interview with The Guardian, during which she touched on her troubled history with the cast and crew. She did, however, point out that all of her time with the franchise wasn’t bad. She simply feels she stayed on a little too long. “I went past the finish line playing Samantha Jones because I loved Sex and the City,” she told The Guardian. “It was a blessing in so many ways after the second movie I’d had enough. I couldn’t understand why they wouldn’t just replace me with another actress instead of wasting time bullying. No means no.”

But Cattrall also pointed out that her reticence to revisit the series could be due to the losses in her life and how they’ve shaped her perspective. “The tragedies in my life continue to shape me. Now I don’t want to be in a situation for even an hour where I’m not enjoying myself,” she said.

Cattrall’s time with Sex and the City doesn’t seem to be her own negative experience in the industry, either. As she told The Guardian, she’s endured quite a few traumatic situations on various sets throughout her career.

“People have said really unspeakable things to me. A director once told me years after being dropped suddenly from a TV pilot that it was because I didn’t give the network boss a hard on!” she explained, continuing, “Otto Preminger wasn’t very sensitive when he directed me in my first movie [Rosebud, 1975]. I was 17 and he said I reminded him of Marilyn Monroe… for her lack of talent rather than her looks. I literally ran from that experience.”

So, hey, you’ve gotta respect Cattrall for knowing when to draw a hard line and realize what’s not healthy for her… even if it does mean we would get to see Sam on Sex and the City ever again. Ultimately, Cattrall shared, her goal is to live an authentic life, saying, “I’d like to be remembered as somebody who was entertaining and honest. I pretend for a living so it’s nice in the real world to be truthful.”