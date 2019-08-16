EntertainmentEntertainment News

Did Brian Austin Green Just Reveal the Real Reason Tiffani Thiessen Isn’t on BH90210?

When the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot was announced, we all expected major drama — we just thought more of it would take place on the actual show. Instead, it’s been the behind-the-scenes gossip that’s fueled the dramatic ups and downs, and Brian Austin Green explaining why Tiffani Thiessen isn’t on BH90210 proves that this eternally messy cast is just getting started. Thiessen previously claimed she had a scheduling conflict with the shooting dates for the reboot. But according to Green, the actress may not even have been approached about joining the show.

On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Green got real about all things 90210 (a little too real for our taste, when it came to things like who “got laid the most.”) Green mentions Thiessen twice: once, to say they were dating before the original 90210 began, and then again, to say why she doesn’t appear on the reboot. Here’s how he put it: “Well, the reboot was the original cast, and she wasn’t in the original cast. So, that was sort of our idea going back…It was the original group of people that were there at the start, and she came in, I think, season four or season five.” (According to IMDb, Thiessen joined the cast as Valerie Malone starting Season 5, Episode 1 — she stayed on until the series finale in 2000.)

Back in June, Thiessen spoke to Entertainment Tonight about why she wouldn’t be joining the reboot — and her answer was decidedly different. “My shoot schedule sadly won’t allow [me to be apart of it], but I wish them well,” the Saved by the Bell star reported.  “I’m actually shooting season three of Alexa and Katie right now. So I am working at the moment and busy […] I’m literally in the middle of my season, and I go ’til September.” Hmmm…sounds like one of these two stars is missing some information! Let’s hope a BH90210 producer can step in and clear all this up — or better yet, let us know that Thiessen will be joining the cast for Season 2.

