EntertainmentEntertainment News

Natalie Portman Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Kids for a Magical Day at Disneyland

by

Who doesn’t love a trip to the happiest place on Earth? Well, now that Natalie Portman was spotted with kids Aleph and Amalia at Disneyland, we know the Thor star appreciates the theme park as much as the next family (or anyway, that her kids are big fans).

Portman may well have been conducting research with her trip to the Magic Kingdom. She’s set to wield Thor’s hammer in new movie Thor: Love and Thunder, marking the first onscreen female depiction of Thor. Research or no, 8-year-old Aleph and 2-year-old Amalia looked to have had quite the time. Portman took Aleph on a trip through Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, the “wildest ride in the wilderness,” while Amalia got in to visit the Queen Bee of Toontown, Minnie Mouse.

And of course, no trip to Disneyland would be complete without a visit to the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, for a ride on Smuggler’s Run. It could easily be a homecoming of sorts for Portman, who spent her teenage years playing Padmé Amidala in three Star Wars prequels.

Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied are committed to raising their kids out of the spotlight, no doubt the result of Portman’s own career as a child actress. While Portman has been famous nearly her whole life, it’s interesting to see that her Disney day didn’t appear to include a tour guide or bodyguard keeping the public away from her. More down-to-Earth realness!

Since her latest film Vox Lux debuted this past year, the actress has been keeping a relatively low profile (well, except that Earth-shattering Thor announcement), although she did come out against claims made by the singer Moby that the two dated, which she flatly denied (he later apologized). No matter what she’s dealing with in the public eye, it’s nice to see Portman enjoying a healthy work-life balance and taking her kids on these fun outings.

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Meghan Markle Prince Harry Archie

Baby Archie Inherited This Adorable Trait From Prince Harry & We’ll Need to See Photos Immediately

Baby Archie Inherited This Adorable Trait From Prince Harry & We’ll Need to See Photos Immediately

View article
SophieTurner

Why Sophie Turner’s Proposed ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale is So Much More Satisfying

Why Sophie Turner’s Proposed ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale is So Much More Satisfying

View article
Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Cuddly Competitors in New Promo for The Voice

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Cuddly Competitors in New Promo for The Voice

View article
Jameela Jamil 'The Good Place' premiere

Jameela Jamil Was Called ‘Broken’ By a Twitter Troll & Guess How Much She Cares?

Jameela Jamil Was Called ‘Broken’ By a Twitter Troll & Guess How Much She Cares?

View article
LeahRemini

Leah Remini’s Show Scientology and the Aftermath Is Officially Ending & Here’s Why

Leah Remini’s Show Scientology and the Aftermath Is Officially Ending & Here’s Why

View article
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez Just Gave A-Rod the Most Lavish Birthday Present

Jennifer Lopez Just Gave A-Rod the Most Lavish Birthday Present

ad