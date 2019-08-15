Who doesn’t love a trip to the happiest place on Earth? Well, now that Natalie Portman was spotted with kids Aleph and Amalia at Disneyland, we know the Thor star appreciates the theme park as much as the next family (or anyway, that her kids are big fans).

Portman may well have been conducting research with her trip to the Magic Kingdom. She’s set to wield Thor’s hammer in new movie Thor: Love and Thunder, marking the first onscreen female depiction of Thor. Research or no, 8-year-old Aleph and 2-year-old Amalia looked to have had quite the time. Portman took Aleph on a trip through Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, the “wildest ride in the wilderness,” while Amalia got in to visit the Queen Bee of Toontown, Minnie Mouse.

And of course, no trip to Disneyland would be complete without a visit to the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, for a ride on Smuggler’s Run. It could easily be a homecoming of sorts for Portman, who spent her teenage years playing Padmé Amidala in three Star Wars prequels.

Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied are committed to raising their kids out of the spotlight, no doubt the result of Portman’s own career as a child actress. While Portman has been famous nearly her whole life, it’s interesting to see that her Disney day didn’t appear to include a tour guide or bodyguard keeping the public away from her. More down-to-Earth realness!

Since her latest film Vox Lux debuted this past year, the actress has been keeping a relatively low profile (well, except that Earth-shattering Thor announcement), although she did come out against claims made by the singer Moby that the two dated, which she flatly denied (he later apologized). No matter what she’s dealing with in the public eye, it’s nice to see Portman enjoying a healthy work-life balance and taking her kids on these fun outings.