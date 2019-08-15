We’re all for couples openly talking about the arrangements that work best for them. Kaley Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, have been living apart and but it’s for a very simple reason. The former Big Bang Theory star opened up about the transition she and her husband of roughly a year have been going through.

The couple has a few projects they’re working on, and since getting married June 2018 have been living separately. “We’re building our dream house and we’re eventually going to be under the same roof forever,” Cuoco told E! News recently. “We have a very unconventional marriage, you know. We have different locations that we’re at a lot. We’re not together every single day.” (Tbh, that sounds a lot like the living arrangement Gwyneth Paltrow ad Brad Falchuk have made work.)

Cuoco continued by saying that it’s important for the two newlyweds to have their own space as they build their life together. So far, she says the arrangement “works well” for them. But the one thing the couple does to keep their marriage strong is teasing each other on social media. “If you want to Instagram shame each other, Instagram shame each other,” Cuoco told E! “It makes life really fun. [Cook] really likes his Instagram posts. He’s his biggest fan.”

Cuoco and Cook, with the couple name KCSQUARED, as the actress dubbed them, have been enjoying newlywed life after marrying in San Diego surrounded by family and friends — including a number of Cuoco’s Big Bang costars. Cuoco is keeping busy, however, and has a few projects in the works. The actress launched her first production company (Yes, Norman, named after her dog) and optioned her book, The Flight Attendant, which she will be starring in and producing. Cuoco said of the future and her upcoming projects, “It’s the first time I have a project that I’m really involved with from the beginning to the end, so it’s a little nerve-wracking, but I’m excited for this new adventure.”

We are, too!