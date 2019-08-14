We’re celebrating Christmas in August with the new trailer for Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding’s new movie Last Christmas. The Game of Thrones and Crazy Rich Asians actors are decking the halls just a bit early as audiences get their first glimpse of this holiday romantic comedy with an incredible cast.

Last Christmas follows Kate (Clarke), whose life is rather a mess. Bad luck seems to come around every corner and Kate has grown pretty apathetic to it all. As the holidays approach and Kate is working as Santa’s Elf in a department store, she meets Tom (Golding) who seems too good to be true. The pair develop a bond that turns romantic and over the course of the whimsical holiday season, Kate’s life takes a turn for the better.

Clarke and Golding are coming off of some major professional success. Clarke recently earned her fourth Emmy nomination for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, while Golding has skyrocketed to fame for his romantic leading role in Crazy Rich Asians. The film, while romantic and jovial about the holidays, also has some somberness to it. The trailer for Last Christmas also reveals that Kate endured a near-death experience — echoing Clarke’s own revelation of suffering through a brain aneurysm during the early days of Thrones.

The film, which hits theaters November 8, is directed by Paul Feig and is written by Oscar winner Emma Thompson, who famously wrote and starred in Sense and Sensibility. Thompson also stars in the film along with Golding’s Crazy Rich Asians costar and screen living legend, Michelle Yeoh. We don’t care if it’s early, this trailer has us in the holiday spirit!