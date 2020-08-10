Happy birthday, Kylie Jenner! The beauty mogul turns 23 today, and has accomplished quite a bit for her twenty-something status — like founding her billion-dollar company, securing a loyal fan base, and starting her family with adorable 2-year-old Stormi Webster. Proud mom Kylie has documented all the important moments with Stormi over the years, and we know one of their favorite forms of mommy-daughter time is playing dress-up in matching outfits. Clearly, Kylie has her tailor on speed dial to make matching lewks for these photo ops and wow, we want that number ASAP.

While all the Kardashians enjoy dressing up their little ones in designer duds, Kylie’s dedication to the mommy-and-me wardrobe is truly unparalleled. While Khloé and Kim can still dress up True and North from time to time, Kourtney’s Penelope is already developing her own unique style, as all Kardashian offspring must. One thing’s for sure: these kids will all know their way around designer clothes (and likely a runway) by the time they’re shopping for themselves.

Read on for the sweetest matching looks between birthday girl Kylie and daughter Stormi.

Kylie & Stormi Are Motorcycle Chic

It’s never too early for baby’s first leather jacket, right? Kylie and Stormi don matching all-black for this sweetly-captioned photo: “I knew i won when i had you.”

Kylie & Stormi Rock Head-to-Toe Loungewear

“My mini,” Kylie writes under the pic of mom and daughter in patterned matching leggings and long-sleeve tees.

Kylie & Stormi Are Pretty in Pink

“I hope she wants to match w me forever,” Kylie writes under a photo of her and Stormi in matching pink-and-white print dresses — complete with sun hat for Kylie. And Stormi’s holding a baby doll of her own!

Kylie & Stormi Try on Their Birthday Suits

For Stormiworld 2, Mom and Stormi were in pink sequins head to toe — matching, of course.

Kylie & Stormi Take Italy

Here are Kylie and Stormi on their trip to Italy, which shows them rocking matching blue ruffled dresses. “Amore mio,” Kylie captions the photo, plus a butterfly emoji — her favorite to use when referencing Stormi.

Kylie & Stormi’s Matching Missoni Bathing Suits

Next, we have a look from earlier this July, when Kylie debuted her and baby Stormi’s matching Missoni bathing suits with faded hues. Once again, the caption features that butterfly emoji.

Kylie & Stormi Go For Bold Colors

“My real life bestie,” Kylie writes under a picture of her and Stormi wearing matching red, yellow and black dresses. If Stormi’s matching sleeves aren’t the best thing you’ve seen all day, we don’t know what is.

Kylie & Stormi (& Jordyn Woods Too!)

This photo series was obviously posted before Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson incited the largest scandal the world had ever known. (We kid — but not really.) In it, Kylie, Stormi and Jordyn are all rocking matching lime green swimsuits. “MY GIRLS,” Kylie writes, in a caption she likely now regrets.

Kylie & Stormi Take Christmas

Kylie and Stormi wish you a merry Christmas! This is one of their most glam looks, featuring a nude base and white sequins everywhere. Kylie has the dress version, while Stormi seems to be rocking either a onesie or pants and a top. Either way, it’s working.

Kylie & Stormi Go Jetsetting

Who says that all matching outfits have to be formalwear? Here, Kylie and Stormi are sporting matching gray sweatsuits and colorful beanies. Hey, gotta stay comfy for that flight!

Kylie & Stormi Go Full Butterfly

Sensing a theme yet? Perhaps explaining why Kylie uses so many butterfly emojis, she’s posted a photo of her and Stormi in matching pink butterfly costumes, complete with giant wings. It’s an A+ Halloween costume, and we’re starting to suspect that Stormi has a bit of a butterfly obsession.

Kylie & Stormi Take A Matching Stroll

“Stormi strolls,” Kylie writes under this photo, just a few months after Stormi was born. Kylie is wearing a patterned Fendi dress that just so happens to match Stormi’s stroller. It’s a very chic, and presumably very expensive, look — which Kylie pokes fun at by adding the 🤑 emoji.

Kylie & Stormi: Matching Since Birth

Okay, fine — this isn’t exactly a matching outfit. But how telling is it that Kylie matched her nail polish to Stormi’s onesie in her first ever Instagram of her baby daughter? (Actually, maybe she matched the onesie to the nail polish.) Either way, Kylie was foreshadowing years of photos where these two match. Final note: THAT TINY HAND!!!

A version of this story was originally published August 2019.

