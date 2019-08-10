Well, this is exciting — series creator Dan Fogelman just teased that This Is Us will have “secret new cast members” in season four. Fogelman teased the potential for major celebrity cameos on Saturday when he joined the cast for brunch at 1 Hotel West Hollywood in celebration of This Is Us‘ nine Emmy nominations. And we don’t know about you, but we can’t wait to see which Hollywood A-listers will pop up alongside the Pearson fam when the show returns to NBC on September 24.

Per Deadline, Fogelman sat down with the cast for 10-minute “actor-on-actor” Q&As, meant to offer up some juicy hints about what’s to come in season four. Clearly, Fogelman delivered. “I would say that there’s a lot of secret new cast members who are going to be a big deal, coming up, so that’s one part,” Fogelman said. Dying for more details? You’ll have to be patient, although not much longer. “I would say there’s going to be a big announcement or release about it at the end of the month.”

Previous guest star cameos on This Is Us include Wendie Malick, Sylvester Stallone, Alan Thicke, Jane Kaczmarek, Mario Lopez, Yetide Badki and more.

It isn’t just a few new faces fans have to look forward to, though. Fogelman paints a pretty intriguing picture of the season’s start, saying, “I would say that in the series, we have what I call little markers, little stakes we put in the ground that serve as grounding point for the whole arc of the whole series, and I would say our first two episodes of this season are two of those. So, it’s a big, bold, potentially polarizing — but in the best way possible — way to start.”

Mandy Moore, who just received her first Emmy nomination for her role as matriarch Rebecca Pearson, casually dropped a similar hint while speaking to Deadline back in July. “The very first episode is going to surprise people in a really beautiful way,” she coyly said. “There’s a couple of twists in that first episode that I think people are going to be shocked by in the best way.”

And you know what that means, right? Better have the Kleenex on standby. Hinted Moore of the tear-jerking series, “What people have come to expect from the show, you will not be disappointed.”