Chip and Joanna Gaines live on a farm, but the easy-going couple seems to be working their way towards zoo status. Their resident menagerie of creatures includes five dogs, several cats, horses, goats and plenty of chickens — and Chip just surprised Joanna with a new puppy! It isn’t a tiny guy, either. Fans of the Fixer Upper couple know that Chip’s life mantra is basically, “Go big or go home,” so it should come as little surprise that he picked a large breed as the family’s latest furry addition.

Joanna took to Instagram on Friday to share the news of the new family member. “Chip told me he hadn’t surprised us in a while with a new animal and that it was long overdue,” she captioned a sweet snapshot of baby Crew, 13 months, standing in the grass beside the new pooch. “We now have more dogs than children,” the mama of five (humans) comically noted. Clint Harp, a woodworker and close friend of the Gaines who routinely appeared on Fixer Upper, quickly pointed out, “Oh my. You can never have too many dogs!”

A second photo shows the beautiful puppy close up, while Joanna’s hashtag reveals the dog’s breed: “#englishmastiff.” The post also contains an oh-so-cute video of Crew toddling after his shadow, and the pup toddling after him. At this point, we can’t tell what it makes us want more — a mastiff puppy or a baby Crew. Maybe both?

The family is already familiar with English mastiffs since Chip’s last canine surprise (that we know of) shares the breed. While that pup’s name is Brindley, Chip and Joanna haven’t yet revealed what this new four-legged family member will go by. If you spend enough time scrolling their social media feeds, though, Chip and Jo will likely let it slip soon enough.

Juggling both the Gaines’ ever-growing business empire and rapidly expanding family on the farm might seem overwhelming to most of us. But in an essay for the Fall 2019 issue of Magnolia Journal, Joanna explained that she finds wholeness in letting each side of her super-busy life bleed into the other. “I’ve found that something miraculous happens when I make space for both: Each is made better by the other,” she said (via People). “My work is undoubtedly more inspired when my kids can be a part of it, and I’m a better mom when my passion for creativity plays a role in how I parent.”

Knowing Joanna, she even has an artfully arranged space for the family pups in her studio. And by the looks of it, she’s gonna need a big bed for this new fur-baby.