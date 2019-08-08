We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. We totally respect celeb parents’ protecting their young kids privacy — but oh my god, these babies are just too cute! Pop star Ricky Martin posted the first photo of daughter Lucia on Instagram today, finally giving us a chance to see what we’ve been missing these past 7 months. The answer? Obviously, extreme baby girl cuteness, complete with crazy chubby cheeks and big green eyes. Welcome to social media, Lucia! We’re so glad to have you.

The photo posted by Martin shows 7-month-old Lucia sitting on Jwan Yosef’s lap (Martin’s husband and Lucia’s father). Martin captioned the photo: “La luz de mis ojos #Lucia,” which translates to “the light of my eyes.” Yosef posted his own version of the same pic later that day, captioning: “Baby Lucia Martin-Yosef being the LIGHT she is ✨❤️✨.”

Both photos show Lucia in full summer baby regalia: a green flowered top, some pink seersucker shorts and a teensy blue bow in her hair. Lucia is Martin’s third child: In 2008, he welcomed twin boys Matteo and Valentino via surrogate. He and Yosef and raising all three children together, and Yosef shared earlier this year that all members of the Martin-Yosef family had fallen in love with baby Lucia.

Martin has previously expressed how important it is for families like his and Yosef’s to normalized, telling Out magazine in 2018 that it was “part of [his] mission” to ensure people could look at lives and families like his and say: “There’s nothing wrong with that.” Looking at Martin and Yosef’s devotion to their children, we see nothing but the highest of #familygoals here — hopefully, the support Martin gets from his fans assures him that his mission is well underway.