There’s nothing better than having a positive relationship with a former partner. Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk had a double date with Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson, and it looked like a ton of fun. The quartet headed to a beach in the Hamptons for a bit of relaxation and reconnection in the final weeks of summer. Both couples were rather affectionate on their double date, which happened on Aug. 5. Paltrow and Falchuk exchanging flirty looks and kisses, while Martin and Johnson dabbled in some PDA and took a romantic walk together. The double date comes after reports that Paltrow was instrumental in Martin and Johnson’s reconciliation, pushing her former husband to reunite with the Fifty Shades of Grey star.

More photos of Dakota, Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow at the beach on August 5th. ✨ #DakotaJohnson pic.twitter.com/0E77ubgjtG — Dakota Johnson World (@WorldOfDakota) August 7, 2019

Paltrow and Martin were married from 2003 to 2016, when they chose to “consciously uncouple.” Since their split, Paltrow has gone on to marry producer Brad Falchuk, whom she met on the set of Glee in 2010 and began dating in 2014. The couple married in a small wedding ceremony in the Hamptons on Long Island, New York in September 2018. Martin, who shares daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13 with Paltrow, began seeing Johnson in October 2017.

The Coldplay frontman and Suspiria actress had a short-lived break up in June to the shock of their close friends who said the pair were even considering engagement. Paltrow, who has maintained a gentile relationship with her ex, encouraged the “Yellow” singer to reconcile his relationship with Johnson, and the pair have since gotten back together, leading to the foursome’s recent summer excursion. What a whirlwind, romantic saga!