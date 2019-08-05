As any parent can attest, sometimes it feels like you blink and your kid is going off to college. Celebrity kids are no exception, so in honor of Maddox Jolie-Pitt turning 18 today (happy birthday), we’ve compiled a look back at Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Maddox, then and now. Maddox was born on August 5, 2001, and adopted from Cambodia by Jolie in March 2002. Maddox is the oldest of the Jolie-Pitt clan, and will be the first to leave the nest.

According to People, Maddox is set to attend South Korea’s Yonsei University starting this fall. A source tells the magazine that Maddox was “accepted to other universities but chose Yonsei,” adding that he has been “studying Korean language.” Proud mom Angelina is excited to drop him off at the end of this month: “She will miss seeing him as much, but he’s ready,” the source claims.

Maddox’s campus is apparently not far from the family’s home in Cambodia, and People’s source says Maddox’s five siblings “all hope to visit.” Maddox’s siblings range in age from 11 (twins Knox and Vivienne) to 15 (his brother Pax). Shiloh is 13, and Zahara is 14. Angelina has previously spoken to People herself about Maddox’s future, and said she “[looks] forward to all he will do.” We do too!

Without further ado, a look back at Maddox over the years.

2004: Venice Film Festival

Maddox is only 3 years old here, and already accompanying mom Angelina to prestigious film festivals. Two things are clear from this photo: Maddox had a goofy streak from early on, and Angelina absolutely adores her young son.

2005: Live8 Concert

Still only 3 years old, the ever-so-worried Maddox is at Live 8 in Cornwall, a string of benefit concerts to help send aid to poor nations.

2007: New Orleans

Maddox is 6 years old in the above photo, pictured with his mom on a trip to New Orleans. Angelina and Brad bought a house in New Orleans in 2007 after Hurricane Katrina devastated the area in 2005, but it’s unclear whether this is the same trip.

2009: ‘Invictus’ Premiere

8-year-old Maddox is pictured here at the Invictus premiere, alongside parents Brad and Angelina as well as Clint and Dina Eastwood. It looks like his sense of style is already taking off — the fedora and scarf combo is quite a look.

2013: Governors Awards

Now 11, Maddox already knows how to rock a black-tie event, and attended the 2013 Governor Awards with his parents. It’s no surprise — Maddox has been in front of the camera his whole life — but the eldest Jolie-Pitt child is a natural on the red carpet.

2014: ‘Maleficent’ Event

Maddox crosses the pond! In 2014, 13-year-old Maddox went to London with mom Angelina to attend a film event for Maleficent. The leather jacket-red tie combo (plus his classic wide grin) might be our favorite Maddox look yet.

2017: ‘First They Killed My Father’ Premiere

Back on the festival scene! Pictured here with Angelina and brother Pax, 16-year-old Maddox is already starting to look all grown up. These three are on the red carpet of the Toronto International Film Festival celebrating the debut of Angelina’s First They Killed My Father, a drama she directed about the Khmer Rouge’s reign of terror in Cambodia.

We’re so excited for Maddox’s journey in the years to come, and we feel honored that we’ve been able to watch him grow up like this. Never change, Maddox! Or, you know, grow and flourish — but stay true to that sweet smiling kid we’ve seen all these years.