From the outside looking in, it would appear as though the Duchess of Sussex’s first birthday as a royal mom has been filled with love! On Sunday, Prince Harry wished Meghan Markle a happy 38th birthday in a sweet (and surprisingly public) note shared on the couple’s joint Instagram account. Harry is in good company, as he certainly isn’t the only member of the royal family paying tribute to Meghan on her special day.

Understandably, his is the message most fans are fawning over. In the early hours of Sunday morning, Harry and Meghan’s official Sussex Royal IG handle posted a photo of the duchess sitting in an ornate wooden chair looking happy and beautiful, per the norm. “Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday,” the caption reads, continuing with a personal note from the duke himself. “Happy birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!’ – Love, H.”

Kinda makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside, doesn’t it? It’s possible that the adventure Harry alludes to is Meghan becoming part of the royal family and all that it entails. Or he could be referencing the royal couple’s recent foray into parenthood. Either way, the personal shout-out is well-deserved by the hard-working duchess.

Several other members of the royal family piled on the birthday tributes, too. On their joint account, Kensington Royal, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photo of the two couples walking together to last year’s Christmas Eve church services. “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!” reads the caption.

Clarence House — where Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are based — shared a slideshow of images showing themselves with Meghan. “A very Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Sussex,” they wrote.

The official royal family Instagram account, which represents Queen Elizabeth and other members of the monarchy chose a cute photo of Harry and Meghan at a Major League Baseball game in London this June. “Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex,” the caption reads. “The Duchess was born on this day in 1981.”

But perhaps the best birthday sentiment making the rounds for Meghan today is one she shared herself — back in 2014. As reported by People, the now-duchess issued a birthday wish via her lifestyle blog The Tig, which she closed in 2017 to be with Harry. In the message, she admitted her 20s were “brutal,” a time in which she struggled with cliques and judged herself too harshly. It wasn’t until her mid-20s that a casting director delivered seminal words to her: “You need to know that you’re enough.”

So, Meghan’s wish for fans at the time was simple — “You need to know that you’re enough. A mantra that has now engrained itself so deeply within me that not a day goes by without hearing it chime in my head… You are complete with or without a partner. You are enough just as you are,” Meghan wrote.

She then closed the letter with a special birthday request. “I want you to be kind to yourself. I want you to challenge yourself. I want you to stop gossiping, to try a food that scares you, to buy a coffee for someone just because, to tell someone you love them… and then tell yourself right back. I want you to find your happiness.”