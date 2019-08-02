People‘s Sexiest Man Alive has been running for decades now, and God bless it. While we certainly enjoy flipping through the yearly issue, it turns out there’s stiff competition among contenders — so much so that Hobbs & Shaw co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Idris Elba apparently fought (we’re use that term lightly) over the Sexiest Man Alive title on set. These two studs are both proud holders of the title (Johnson in 2016 and Elba in 2018), but Elba’s election to this highest of honors happened to occur while he was shooting with former Sexiest Man Johnson. And Johnson, it turns out, was not willing to let that go so lightly.

Johnson recounts his first meeting with Elba after the title went out to USA Today. “(Elba) came on set full of bravado,” Johnson says. “I reminded him, ‘Yes, you are People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2019. I however, am the Sexiest Man Alive in what is called ‘perpetuity.’ That means for life.'”

Director David Leitch chimes in to assure us that Johnson did congratulate Elba eventually — though, per Leitch’s assessment, “it was clear he [didn’t] want to give up the mantel.” We think it’s utterly charming that these two very handsome men would even pretend to fight over who is, in fact, the sexiest man alive. In fact, we think they should make a whole TV show where equally handsome men compete, and we all judge. Who’s in?

Idris Elba Teases Hobbs & Shaw Costar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: 'Sexiest Man Alive? Please' https://t.co/zS4srZKNWb — People (@people) August 2, 2019

It seems Leitch was equally eager to take advantage of his cast’s overwhelming attractiveness. Describing one particular battle scene, Leitch had this to say: “If you have the Rock shirtless, I’m going to have the scene back-lit by car lights. That’s just going to happen. Come on.”

Bravo, Leitch — give the people what they want!