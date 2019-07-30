Earlier this week, Camila Morrone made waves when she clapped back at critics of her relationship with a certain 44-year-old actor. For those who had only encountered Morrone in blurry paparazzi shots before that point, there was one burning question: who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Camila Morrone? Certain factors are a given: She’s a model, she’s under 25, and yes, she’s devastatingly beautiful. But a few other factors might take you by surprise — including a certain Hollywood connection to DiCaprio himself.

Let’s start with the details of DiCaprio and Morrone’s relationship. In December 2017, Us Weekly reported that the duo had been spotted in Barneys in LA, with a source claiming the two were “hooking up.” In January 2018, they were spotted skiing in Aspen; in March 2018, at brunch; and in April 2018, at Coachella (still trying to remain incognito). In August 2018, a source told Us Weekly that the couple had “talked about getting engaged;” in July 2019, a source echoed those sentiments to People: “They seem pretty serious. It’s definitely not a casual relationship.”

As for Morrone’s own comments on the relationship: She seems to be taking DiCaprio’s cue in keeping their private life private. She did, however, recently post an Instagram of Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, captioned “A love like this.” To many, the 22-year-old model was obviously drawing a comparison between Bogart and Bacall’s 25 year age gap and her and DiCaprio’s 22 year age gap. But it’s also fair to say that Morrone considers DiCaprio a great love, worthy of comparison to such a celebrated couple.

Now, five things you may not know about DiCaprio’s latest lady.

Her Father Was A Model

The 22-year-old model — who’s currently signed to IMG — comes by her talents honestly. Her father, Maximo Morrone, was a supermodel back in the day, and he shares Morrone with Argentinian actress Lucila Solà (fun fact No. 2, Morrone was born in Argentina). Morrone’s own modeling career began with a 2016 Victoria’s Secret campaign, after which she made her runway debut for Moschino’s resort collection in 2017. Since then, she’s graced several magazine covers, including Vogue Turkey, Jalouse and Vogue Mexico in 2018.

She Has A Crew Of Famous Model Girlfriends

Morrone doesn’t just look the part of a 22-year-old supermodel in the making. Her whole crew reinforces that Morrone is living the model lifestyle to its fullest. Morrone’s Instagram feed reveals that she’s close friends with fellow models Hailey Baldwin, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, and Bella and Gigi Hadid. She appears closest with Mrs. Bieber of the crew — maybe they bond over their über-famous boyfriends?

She’s Transitioning Into An Acting Career

While Morrone’s not lacking for modeling opportunities, she’s turned her attention to acting in recent years (perhaps her new beau inspired her?). Her first two roles were in James Franco films: My Own Private River (2012) and Bukowski (2013). More recently, Morrone appeared in Death Wish (2018) alongside Bruce Willis, and Mickey and the Bear (2019), which went to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Al Pacino Is Her “Stepfather”

Al Pacino (AKA the Godfather) dated Morrone’s mother from 2009 to late 2018, when Page Six reported that he’d been spotted with new girlfriend Meital Dohan. While the pair were never married, Morrone apparently refers to Pacino as her stepfather — and sources say she met DiCaprio due to his friendship with Pacino. Sources claim that DiCaprio was an “old family friend” of Pacino and his girlfriend, and that DiCaprio has known Morrone for over a decade — since Morrone herself was 10 years old.

She’s Not All About Fame & Glamour

Looking through Morrone’s photos and interviews, one thing sticks out above all else: Morrone would very much like to be seen as a relaxed, down-to-earth presence. Many of her Instagram pictures appear to feature her without make-up, and she talks freely about her love of pasta and pizza — while also being candid about how much exercise is required to allow her to eat like that in her line of work. For every glammed-out red carpet pic, Morrone seems to balance things out with photos of trips back to Argentina, unflattering selfies and joking posts about weird things she finds on the internet. Admittedly, it’s hard to take someone with the face, body and lifestyle of Morrone seriously when she pretends to be “just like us:” But we’re all for not taking yourself too seriously, and we have to admit Morrone’s captions make us laugh.