Could it be so? Will Legolas once again return to Middle-earth to sling his arrows? During the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Saturday, Orlando Bloom addressed a possible cameo on Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series — which, as fans know, would have him circle back around to his iconic role as an elven archer in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movie trilogy as well as The Hobbit. With the full creative team of the TV adaptation announced over the weekend, curiosity over the cast is piquing. And, let’s be real, Legolas was life.

Currently, Bloom is slated to star in Amazon’s upcoming fantasy series, Carnival Row, making it seem feasible for the streaming service to nail him down for LotR, too. So, does that mean Bloom is down to bring Legolas back? “Look, I don’t know how they’re going to approach it. I haven’t had any conversations about that,” he told ET of the possibility. But Bloom did joke that while elves don’t seem to get older, he does. “I like to think of myself as ageless, but I’m not,” he said, to which is Carnival Row co-star Cara Delevingne disagreed, “You really are!”

Despite his co-star’s support, Bloom suggested that he may no longer be the right fit for Legolas. “I don’t know where I would fit in now in that world,” he admitted. “If I think you’re saying there’s Legolas, they probably got a 19-year-old kid ready to go.”

Still, Bloom had to admit that the timing of it — the LotR reboot coming from his present employer — is ironic. “It’s so funny, I remember being on set with Peter [Jackson] 20 years ago now, and he was saying, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny to think about when they want to remake Lord of the Rings?’ We were in the midst of this remarkable journey. I was like, ‘It’s never going to happen!’” Bloom recounted, laughing while he added, “Here I am working for Amazon and they’re re-doing it.”

As for what we do know about the series (since the casting will likely remain a mystery for a while), its creative team sounds pretty damn impressive, boasting executive producers who’ve worked on Game of Thrones, Boardwalk Empire, Breaking Bad, The Sopranos and Stranger Things. Writing duo JD Payne and Patrick McKay, who recently worked on Star Trek 4 with J.J. Abrams, will be penning the adaptation.

Per Deadline, the Amazon series will explore new storylines preceding the events that took place in Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring book.