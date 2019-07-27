The Duchess of Sussex will be celebrating her 38th birthday in a week, so it seems safe to assume gifts are in her near future. But according to one royal expert, she may be getting one particularly important present — Queen Elizabeth may give Meghan Markle advice on “things that could have been done better” since Meghan married Prince Harry and became a member of the royal family. The heart-to-heart is expected to happen during Meghan’s birthday weekend, during which she and Harry (and baby Archie, natch) are reportedly planning to spend at the Queen’s favorite summer escape, Balmoral Castle.

Chatting with the U.K.’s Sun, royal expert Phil Dampier offered insight on how the quality time between the birthday girl and Her Majesty might go down amid the birthday celebration. “This might be a good opportunity to have, not an assessment of [Meghan], but a quiet chat away from the madding crowds as to how she thinks it is going. I think in quiet moments and quiet walks up by the river the Queen might have a few words of advice for her,” said Dampier, adding, “I’m sure there must be things where she perhaps thinks things could be done better, so I’m sure she would give her some advice, especially if she asks for it.”

But don’t worry — despite persistent rumors about rifts between Meghan and members of the royal family, Dampier insists she’s actually well-liked in Harry’s world. “Charles and Camilla are very fond of her. I think the Queen likes her a lot. I think they find her very engaging and intelligent,” suggested Dampier.

A separate source underscored this sentiment to the Sun last week, saying, “The Queen and Prince Philip adore the couple and, of course, their new great-grandson Archie, and they have invited them to Balmoral for a few days. It is a testament to Meghan that she has been given this invite. It’s a huge honor. They will celebrate Meghan’s birthday, and the catering team will bake a cake to mark the occasion.”

During the visit, Meghan, Harry and Archie will reportedly be given their own wing and will enjoy a traditional afternoon tea with the Queen. And while it’s certainly possible the royal family will bestow Meghan with other gifts on her 38th birthday, the time at Balmoral with the Queen is arguably the best gift Meghan could get. “Meghan may be a Duchess who can have anything she wants, but the Queen is giving her a thoughtful present,” said the Sun’s source. “It’s no secret Balmoral is Her Majesty’s favorite home and that’s why this invite is so special and heartfelt.”