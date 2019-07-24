It’s the friendship we never knew we needed. Prince Harry and Jane Goodall re-created a chimp greeting hug, and the video is the cutest. The Duke of Sussex was a guest at Dr. Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership meeting on Tuesday, July 23, where the conservationist — who’s known for her study of wild chimpanzees — tested the royal on his chimp knowledge.

According to People, Harry and Goodall met twice before, in June 2019 and December 2018, and the researcher wanted to see if the prince could remember what she taught him about how chimps greet each other. And what better test than to re-create a chimp greeting himself? Video of the moment shows the new dad nervously approaching Goodall as if he was a male chimp and she was a female chimp. The video continues with Harry patting Goodall’s head before the two go in for a hug. Harry can be seen patting Goodall’s back during the embrace, as the crowd applause’s his chimp knowledge.

Along with re-enacting a chimp greeting, Harry and Goodall also danced for the crowd, which the Sussex royals posted a video of on their Instagram. “A couple of captured moments between The Duke of Sussex and Dr. Jane Goodall at today’s event. The pair share an impromptu dance and ‘Chimpanzee Greeting’ which Jane taught The Duke when they first met,” the account wrote in the caption. “Today’s event was full of education, inspiration and fun. Because working hard and playing hard are not mutually exclusive… 🐒”

After the meeting, Goodall told reporters about her first meeting with Meghan Markle in 2018 and how the Duchess of Sussex told her about how the researcher had been her “idol” since she was a child. “She told me she’s followed me all her life. She told me, ‘You’ve been my idol since I was a child. I’ve hero worshipped you all my life,’ ” Goodall, said, via People. The conservationist also dished on the first time she met baby Archie. “He’s very cute and very gentle,” Goodall said, revealing that she’s even had a tiny cuddle with the baby boy.