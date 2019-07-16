This Video of Penelope Disick Feeding Cousin True Thompson Will Make Your Day

Much like everything else they touch, Kardashian Instagram stories have a tendency to make the news — but in this case, we’re really in favor. After all, if it weren’t for their diligent ‘gramming we might never have seen Penelope Disick feeding True Thompson in Khloé Kardashian’s video from earlier today. Trust us: This is footage you don’t want to miss.

We get so distracted by new Kardashian babies (Stormi! True! Psalm!) that we can miss some of their older kids’ milestones, and forget that the next generation of Kar-Jenners are slowly coming into their own. That’s part of what makes this video so meaningful: How is Penelope already 7 years old? The fact that Penelope is feeding baby True makes it even sweeter; only 7 years old, and she’s already taking care of her younger cousins.

Khloé captioned the video simply “family,” with a heart-face emoji. (You can watch the clip here.) Given how tight-knit Khloé’s family was growing up (there are 17 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians to prove it), it makes sense that she’d want to create a similar environment for her kids and be delighted to see the young cousins getting along. After all, Penelope is only one of True’s nine cousins. Between Kourtney’s three kids, Kim’s four, and Rob and Kylie’s children Dream and Stormi, True should have plenty of playmates for life — and Khloé should have plenty of spare hands to re-create moments like today’s video.

The only bad thing about Instagram stories? They disappear after 24 hours. So run, don’t walk to Khloé’s Instagram right now! Or at least, don’t say we didn’t warn you.