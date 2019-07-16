This Is Who Wins Hannah’s Season of The Bachelorette, According to Spoilers

Could it be that Chris Harrison, for once in his life, was not lying? Could it be that this is *actually* the most dramatic Bachelorette season yet? Before you say no, perhaps you should take a look at who won Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette — details provided by Reality Steve, and spoilers obviously included. The truth is, Hannah hasn’t had an easy run of things this year. Between the news about Jed Wyatt’s not-so-ex-girlfriend and Luke P.’s toxic, controlling behavior, Hannah’s been kissing more frogs than princes — and sadly, doesn’t realize in time to make the correct final choice (Tyler, the correct choice was Tyler). Instead, Hannah ends the season by — leave now if you don’t want spoilers — getting engaged to Jed. The bright side, for us if not for Hannah? Her engagement to Jed is already over.

Reality Steve’s original announcement came on June 27 via Twitter, where he revealed Hannah’s final pick and subsequent breakup. “I can confirm that Hannah broke off her engagement to Jed earlier this week. They are still ‘together,’ but the engagement is off. This isn’t a ‘don’t ever talk to me again’ from what I’m being told, but it’s also not all rainbows and daffodils either,” Steve wrote. This news came on the heels of Jed’s ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, going public with the details of their relationship, which included meeting each other’s families. Stevens was apparently blindsided by Jed’s long-term stay on the show, having been assured repeatedly that he was only going on for the publicity, and that his Bachelorette run would in no way affect their relationship.

While Reality Steve’s initial statement left room for potential reconciliation between Hannah and Jed, his July 2 update paints a darker picture. “Hannah and Jed are done completely. She’s broken off the relationship altogether. She’s not trying or hoping for it to work out,” he writes. “I can also report, their breakup was filmed in LA on camera and we will see that during part 2 of the ATFR airing on July 30th.” Wow! That’s certainly going to be a more exciting After The Final Rose than most — and we’re betting it’ll have more Beast Mode than pageant mode from Hannah. It’s unclear what happened in the week between Steve’s two announcements. Maybe Hannah found out that Jed had also cheated on Stevens before even coming on The Bachelorette, or maybe she and her brother pored over Stevens’ Instagram long enough that Hannah couldn’t ignore her bad feelings about it all.

Either way, we’re sure to see more on a very special post-finale episode — though if you really want the details of how the breakup played out now, read through the end of this post by Reality Steve. Apparently, Jed told Hannah about Stevens before the news broke. But either the details he gave didn’t add up, or Hannah just wasn’t able to get over the initial betrayal (we can’t blame her!). We’re so sorry to see that Hannah’s journey had to end in another heartbreak. But we have to say, it’s better than it ending with Hannah as the new Mrs. Wyatt.