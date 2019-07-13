After nearly two very long years with little to no new information, a release date for Netflix’s Mindhunter season two has been confirmed. And, y’all, it’s next month! The addictive show about serial killer investigations is headed back to the streaming service in August, where it will once again follow FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) as they head up the Behavioral Science Unit in the ‘70s.

We can all thank executive producer David Fincher for this long-overdue revelation. During KCRW’s The Treatment podcast, Fincher spilled the beans about when the critically acclaimed series would be returning. “Yes, there is now [a date],” he said, adding, “I’m not sure, I guess I’m allowed to say it, but, yeah, it’s gonna be the 16th.” As in, August 16th — leaving fans just over a month to re-binge-watch the first season. After all, the series originally debuted way back in October 2017, so we could all probably use a quick refresher before diving into a new chapter.

As far as that new chapter goes, Fincher also noted that the Behavioral Science Unit will be focusing on a different set of gruesome murders this season: the Atlanta child murders. This new locale also means bringing in more diversity, right down to the soundtrack. “The music will evolve. It’s intended to support what’s happening with the show and for the show to evolve radically between seasons,” he explained to Billboard in 2017.

Mindhunter undoubtedly had plenty to mine from their new focus. The Atlanta child murders claimed at least 29 known victims. Per FBI Records, “Between 1979 and 1981, approximately 20 African-American children, teens, and young adults — mostly boys — were kidnapped and murdered. A majority of the killings shared common details. The FBI joined the multi-agency investigation in 1980… The investigation was closed following the conviction of Wayne Bertram Williams for two of the murders in 1982; after the trial, law enforcement linked Williams to 20 more of the 29 murders.”

This likely means that agents Ford and Tench will be hitting the road to interview Williams, as they resume their mission to try to understand what makes serial killers tick (and, ultimately, prevent these serialized murders). However, fans familiar with season one probably don’t have to be reminded that, like the first season, this next installment might cover other cases as well.