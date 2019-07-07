Well, America has another trophy for the mantle — and, once again, we have the badass ladies of the U.S. women’s national soccer team to thank. On Sunday, social media was flooded with celebrity reactions to the USWNT’s world cup win (deservedly so). While the prevailing sentiment was just one of overwhelming pride and a collective welling of inspiration, many stars also used the win as a springboard into a long overdue imperative: equal pay for professional women’s sports teams.

ICYMI, the U.S. women’s soccer team dominated the Netherlands during Sunday’s Women’s World Cup Final, ultimately walking away with a 2-0 victory and holding onto their title of world’s best. It was a sweep for the women, having won all seven World Cup games to secure a four-peat World Cup title. For context, there have been eight World Cup tournaments and the U.S. women’s team has played in the final five times. Of those five times, they’ve now won four (1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019).

So, not surprisingly, celebrities took to the internet in droves to celebrate this most recent win. OK, so that’s putting it lightly. After cheering on the U.S. women’s soccer team throughout the tournament, people are pumped AF to see them take the trophy.

The US women’s soccer team are the world champions! I’m so happy. These women are the best of what our country represents. You’re welcome on my show any time. My World Cup runneth over. @USWNT #USA #FIFAWWC — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 7, 2019

Huge month or so for women’s football. New heroes made for little girls all over the world. Congrats @USWNT 😍 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 7, 2019

Yippee! Congratulations, Team USA! We are so proud of you @USWNT https://t.co/9aJLy43Uvq — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 7, 2019

Huge congrats to USA Women’s World Cup Final CHAMPS!!!!!!!

Amazing game !!!!!!! – KU@USWNT — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) July 7, 2019

Yes! Fourth star. Back to back. Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that’s always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better. Love this team. #OneNationOneTeam — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 7, 2019

But, in addition to simply congratulating the female athletes on their huge win, celebrities also used the moment to push for long overdue pay equity for the women.

Congratulations to the #USWNT on their 4th World Cup win! These athletes have brought more attention, support, & pride to women’s sport than perhaps any other team in history. It is long past time to pay them what they rightly deserve. 🇺🇸🏆🏆🏆🏆 #USAvNED #WorldCupfinal #EqualPay — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 7, 2019

Congrats team USA! Billie says it best here! So happy for each one of you and so proud. ❤️ @USWNT https://t.co/WK2Yi2z8F4 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2019

Congrats to the elite @USWNT on winning your FOURTH World Cup!!! Consistently bringing home the win but not the check. Bittersweet. #USWNT #equalpay pic.twitter.com/CtzijAnmIn — Regina King (@ReginaKing) July 7, 2019

At this point we shouldn’t even be asking for #EqualPay for the #USWMNT – we should demand they be paid at least twice as much 😉 https://t.co/VXITg24UB3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019

In March, 28 members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team — including Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Becky Sauerbrunn — filed suit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, citing gender discrimination and pointing out that they are reportedly paid an inferior wage to their male counterparts (“earning as little as 38 percent as similarly situated men’s players,” per Sports Illustrated).

In June, the Wall Street Journal underscored how overdue and well-deserved equal pay for the women’s team is by obtaining audited financial statements from the USSF. Their findings? From 2016 to 2018, women’s games brought in nearly $1 million more in revenue than men’s games.

So, congrats to this super-inspiring group of women for their massive win! Now, get ‘em paid, USSF.