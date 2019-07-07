EntertainmentCelebrities

Celebrities React to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Winning the World Cup (Again!)

Well, America has another trophy for the mantle — and, once again, we have the badass ladies of the U.S. women’s national soccer team to thank. On Sunday, social media was flooded with celebrity reactions to the USWNT’s world cup win (deservedly so). While the prevailing sentiment was just one of overwhelming pride and a collective welling of inspiration, many stars also used the win as a springboard into a long overdue imperative: equal pay for professional women’s sports teams.

ICYMI, the U.S. women’s soccer team dominated the Netherlands during Sunday’s Women’s World Cup Final, ultimately walking away with a 2-0 victory and holding onto their title of world’s best. It was a sweep for the women, having won all seven World Cup games to secure a four-peat World Cup title. For context, there have been eight World Cup tournaments and the U.S. women’s team has played in the final five times. Of those five times, they’ve now won four (1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019).

So, not surprisingly, celebrities took to the internet in droves to celebrate this most recent win. OK, so that’s putting it lightly. After cheering on the U.S. women’s soccer team throughout the tournament, people are pumped AF to see them take the trophy.

But, in addition to simply congratulating the female athletes on their huge win, celebrities also used the moment to push for long overdue pay equity for the women.

In March, 28 members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team — including Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Becky Sauerbrunn — filed suit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, citing gender discrimination and pointing out that they are reportedly paid an inferior wage to their male counterparts (“earning as little as 38 percent as similarly situated men’s players,” per Sports Illustrated).

In June, the Wall Street Journal underscored how overdue and well-deserved equal pay for the women’s team is by obtaining audited financial statements from the USSF. Their findings? From 2016 to 2018, women’s games brought in nearly $1 million more in revenue than men’s games.

So, congrats to this super-inspiring group of women for their massive win! Now, get ‘em paid, USSF.

