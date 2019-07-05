Why Khloé Kardashian Turns to Kourtney & Scott Disick for Co-Parenting Tips

While Scott Disick has largely redeemed his image in recent years, it still seems slightly like we’re living in a parallel universe when he’s looked to as a role model for how to run one’s family. But a Kardashian does just that: Khloé takes co-parenting tips from Kourtney and Disick. The youngest recently revealed to Us Weekly that she thinks thinks the pair have a “seamless” grasp on how to handle parenting as exes. Having recently split with Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 1-year-old daughter True, Khloé’s on the lookout for tips navigating the situation.

Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly, Khloé shared that her sister Kourtney has been a huge inspiration. After a nine-year off-and-on relationship with Disick, Kourtney managed an amicable breakup and custody arrangement that works for them both. It wasn’t without initial kinks, of course, but Kourtney and Disick seem committed to doing whatever it takes to keep their split from affecting kids Mason, Penelope and Reign. “I definitely take a lot of learning [and] tips from Scott and Kourtney,” Khloé told Us. “They do such a seamless job at it, but I’m still … fresh.” Given that Khloé’s breakup with Thompson is only a few months old (and involved Thompson cheating on her repeatedly), we can’t blame her.

Kourtney and Disick have certainly made a splash with their dedicated co-parenting ways. Kourtney has even taken to vacationing with Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie on multiple occasions, so she can share the experience with her kids. Kourtney explained her choice on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, saying: “He was gonna take them anyways. So I’m like, do I want to go and experience it with them? Or do I want to stay home?… I don’t want to miss out on this with my kids.”

Whether it’s Disick-inspired or not, we hope that Khloé and Thompson can figure out a way to co-parent True that works best for them both. Whatever that arrangement looks like, True’s lucky enough to have two loving parents in her life — and we’re sure that she’ll grow up feeling that love.