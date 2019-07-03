Judging from these fun photos from their hangout on Monday, Millie Bobby Brown is close friends with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids — the Stranger Things star spent the afternoon getting lunch with sisters Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, even holding Zahara’s hand at one point as they walked around Los Angeles. Besties for the restie? Looks like it for these famous teens.

Photogs captured the girls walking around Los Angeles en route to grab a bite to eat from a local diner. Brown, 15, Zahara, 14, and Shiloh, 13, all appeared relaxed, casual and, well, happy. There didn’t appear to be a parent in sight but, rather, a bodyguard, so the teens had at least a little bit of freedom on their outing.

Per HollywoodLife, the trio has been spending more and more time together lately. When Brown invited Zaraha and Shiloh to the Stranger Things season 3 pre-premiere party on June 28, the girls made the most of their time together — playing games at the Santa Monica pier and just being carefree teenage girls. “Millue and Shiloh were prancing around holding hands as girls do. All very friendly and fun. They were laughing and running around together just having the best time ever,” a source told HollywoodLife.

Back in February, the girls enjoyed another food-date — albeit a late-night snack. As reported by Us Weekly, Brown, Zahara and Shiloh were spotted grabbing a bite to eat in L.A. around 11 p.m. On that excursion, Brown’s mother Kelly accompanied the threesome. In September 2018, the teenage trio was spotted hanging out at a Starbucks. And, adorably, Brown wears her friendship with the Jolie-Pitt girls like a badge of honor. On National Best Friend Day, she shared a snapshot of her and her older sister Paige with Zahara and Shiloh. She captioned it, “Best friends 4L.”

With Brown’s career being so hectic between Stranger Things and other projects and the Jolie-Pitt kids reportedly adjusting to life after their parents’ divorce, the friendship likely provides all three with a refreshing bit of levity. Girls just wanna have fun, right?