Kylie Jenner & Stormi’s 1st Magazine Cover Features 3 Generations of Jenner Women

The next generation of Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars continues to grow, with new additions proving they’ve got what it takes to tackle the family business. The latest example? Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster on Harper’s Bazaar Arabia — which marks the very first magazine cover for Kylie’s 17-month-old daughter. Along with the cover shoot was an interview with the reality-TV-star-turned-makeup-mogul abuot how her upbringing has informed her parenting style.

Unsurprisingly, all three generations of Jenner women look beautiful staring out from the magazine cover in matching leopard print ensembles. Inside the pages, Kylie revealed that her childhood in the public eye made the transition into motherhood in the spotlight relatively seamless. “Honestly, I don’t remember a time when I did have privacy because we started our show when I was 9 years old. I feel like I just grew up in it and so I figured out a way of living that is comfortable for me. Of course, there are times when you feel like your privacy is invaded,” Kylie said. “But I feel like I’ve learned how to pull back when I need to.”

However, the 21-year-old did admit that she gets “stressed out” trying to make it all work. She noted that she’s still learning how to balance the persona she’s cultivated with her personal life. “I’ll take the week off and spend more time with Stormi, or I like to go on trips when I’m feeling overwhelmed,” she said.

Kris, ever the proud momager, praised Kylie as “a shining example of a young, working mom who wants to do it all, fit it all in and at the same time, be in a business where she is really empowering other women to feel good, look great and always try to stay ahead of the next fabulous thing.”

Kris’s pride is likely also partially anchored by the fact that Kylie has proven herself to be a true businesswoman, like her mom, capable of carrying on the Jenner family legacy. As Kris admits, her priorities are definitely shifting. “One of my biggest aspirations is just to be able to spend more time with my grandchildren. That’s truly where my heart is,” confessed Kris. “I have 10 now and they all live right around me. We work a lot… but that’s my love, just to spend more time with my family.”