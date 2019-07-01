Chris Pratt Received the Cutest Birthday Present from Katherine Schwarzenegger

What could you possibly get a Marvel superhero for their birthday? Katherine Schwarzenegger gave Chris Pratt piglets for his birthday. The newlyweds celebrated the Guardians of the Galaxy star’s 40th birthday after returning from their honeymoon in Hawaii. The birthday present was a huge surprise, and Pratt couldn’t contain his unbridled joy for it on Instagram.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt married on June 8, 2019 in a romantic setting in Montecito, California. The couple were surrounded by friends and family, including Schwarzenegger’s famous parents, author and activist Maria Shriver and actor-turned-governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The couple honeymooned in Hawaii and returned just in time to celebrate Pratt’s 40th birthday. And Schwarzenegger’s present definitely did not disappoint.

The former Parks and Recreation star gushed over his wife’s gift: two cute kunekune piglets. “Best birthday present ever,” Pratt shared in his Instagram of the baby animals. His caption was complete with two exclamation points. “They are the newest members of the Friendly Kingdom, select animals including sheep, goats, and pigs who we’ve pardoned. They will spend their entire lives thriving at the farm, until they pass naturally many, many years from now,” Pratt continued in his post.

Pratt assured his followers that the piglets, which the couple named Tim and Faith (after Tim McGraw and Faith Hill), will reside in a little animal kingdom — a heaven of sorts. “Historically our relationship with animals has taught us so many valuable life lessons- ranging from the harsh realities of the cycle of life to the rewards of compassion, stewardship, love and care,” the actor concluded his post. Tim and Faith certainly have it made and will lead a happy, full life with Pratt and Schwarzenegger to coddle and love them for years to come.