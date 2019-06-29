We need to talk about the Ghostbusters movies, guys, because the long-awaited and highly-anticipated third installment of the original franchise just scored another major name. Are you ready for this? Paul Rudd has joined the new Ghostbusters sequel. Entertainment Weekly confirmed the news on Thursday, which was later confirmed by Rudd himself.

Due out next year, the Ghostbusters sequel will reportedly pick up where 1989’s Ghostbusters 2 left off but will be set in the present. So far, rumor has it original stars Sigourney Weaver (Dana Barrett), Bill Murray (Dr. Peter Venkman), Dan Aykroyd (Dr. Raymond Stantz) and, possibly/hopefully, Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore) have already signed on to reprise their roles. As for Rudd, he’ll reportedly play a teacher in a small town — and he’s clearly pretty pumped to start filming.

In a video released by Sony Pictures U.K., Rudd can be seen standing in front of the iconic New York City Ghostbusters firehouse from the 1984 original. After watching tourists take photos in front of the building, self-professed fan Rudd shared the big news. “When I heard they were gonna call me, well, as you can imagine, I nearly slimed myself. I can’t wait to join the cast this fall for Ghostbusters,” he said, joking, “In fact, I’m sliming myself right now.”

Although Sony is understandably keeping as many details about the sequel shrouded in secrecy, we’re glad they let this one slip. Everything we know about the sequel so far, including Rudd’s revelation, makes us look forward to this nostalgic film even more — starting with the fact that Jason Reitman, the son of original director Ivan Reitman, is at the helm.

Plus, now that we know Rudd’s character is a teacher, we can easily deduce that he’ll likely share many of his scenes with the franchise’s freshest faces: Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard and Designated Survivor’s Mckenna Grace. The Sinner’s Carrie Coon will play the mother of Wolfhard and Grace’s characters. Per Radio Times, the film will center around four teenagers (two boys and two girls) and will follow a family moving “back home to a small town where they learn more about who they are.”

And, hey, now that we know Rudd is part of that small town history, we’re all in.