It’s been a few months since we’ve heard anything about Lori Loughlin, and her college admissions scandal. But the show must go on, and John Stamos has a Fuller House spin-off idea that snubs Lori Loughlin. Stamos has been the most vocal about Loughlin’s current legal situation and openly discusses how Fuller House will handle Louglin’s current situation. There’s been no word about how the actress — who was fired from her Hallmark series When Calls the Heart after her scandal’s news broke — will be written out of Fuller House. But Stamos is ready to save the day with a possible spin-off idea. “I think there’s a play that we go backward. Like, what happened before?” he told E! News.

In case you need a fresher, Full House followed a widower (played by Bob Saget), who enlists the help of his brother-in-law (Stamos) and a friend (Dave Coulier) to help raise his three daughters. The series eventually explained that Stamos’s Jesse was raised in a Greek household with his sister, Pam. “I’d like to explore that — the brother, sister, maybe go back,” Stamos said. It’s unclear whether he’s thinking of this in How I Met Your Mother terms wherein an older Jesse is the launchpad for a prequel series with younger actors. Stamos certainly looks perpetually youthful, maybe he would just play his younger self? Either way, Aunt Becky wouldn’t be a factor because the spinoff would take place years before Jesse and Becky meet.

The series sequel show, Fuller House, is set to enter its final season, and there has been no word on what Loughlin’s role will be. The actress is currently headed for trial on allegations of fraud and money laundering for paying $500,000 to bribe her daughters into the University of Southern California. Loughlin maintains her innocence.