Meghan Markle’s jewelry has been getting a surprising amount of attention this summer. Along with that push-slash-anniversary present, we’ve now learned that the engagement ring Prince Harry designed got an update too. Unfortunately, Meghan Markle is being shamed for her engagement ring update, with a royal expert calling the decision “odd,” and pointing out the ring’s historical value. While the stones of the ring remain the same, the previous thick gold band has been swapped out for a diamond-studded pave band. According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, this choice indicates that Meghan does not understand the full importance of the ring.

Ingrid Seward is the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine and has covered the royal family since the ’80s. Speaking to Fabulous Digital, Seward said the following: “I find it a bit odd Meghan would want to alter a ring that her husband had especially designed for her.” To be fair, the ring was certainly designed with care. At the time of Harry and Meghan’s engagement, Harry described his choices in detail to the press: “yellow gold because that’s [Meghan’s] favorite,” the main stone “sourced from Botswana,” and the smaller diamonds from Princess Diana’s jewelry collection — “to make sure she’s with us on this crazy journey together.”

Love the subtle upgrade 💍 https://t.co/RmqUohXl9i — Glamour (@glamourmag) June 24, 2019

Seward doesn’t just object to Meghan straying from Harry’s design; she believes a royal engagement ring is “a piece of history, not a bit of jewelry to be updated when it looks old fashioned.” But since Meghan has left the diamonds belonging to Princess Diana untouched and certainly made this upgrade with Harry’s approval, we have to say this seems like an overreaction. The media loves to say that Meghan is arbitrarily flouting tradition. But for a ring she’ll wear daily for the rest of her life, we think she has the right to pick whatever design she likes best.