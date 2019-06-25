EntertainmentEntertainment News

We Finally Know Queen Elizabeth’s Favorite Grandchild & It’s Not William or Harry

by

It’s not every day you get insight into the royal family when it doesn’t concern princes William or Harry or their families. But that day has come because a new report from The Sun is enlightening the world on why Queen Elizabeth prefers Zara and Mike Tindall over Kate Middleton and Prince William — or any of her other grandchildren, for that matter.. Who knew the queen played favorites?

As Reported by The Sun, Ingrid Seward, Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine, told Fabulous Digital recently that Queen Elizabeth genuinely loves hanging out with her eldest granddaughter, Zara Tindall. Now, the Tindalls aren’t in the news as frequently as their royal relatives, so you’d be forgiven for not immediately knowing who they are. Here are the basics: Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth’s daughter, and Mark Phillips. In 2011, Zara married ex-rugby player Mike Tindall and the couple went on to have two daughters, Mia Grace, 5, and Lena Elizabeth, 1.

Per Seward, Elizabeth likes that the Tindalls are “normal” and that neither of the Tindalls are “intellectuals” — which might sound like a vicious neg but really it’s more that the Tindalls are approachable, unaffected and not at all selfish with their position in life. Seward elaborated to Fabulous Digital: “The Queen has always adored Zara and is so proud of her riding success.”

The Tindalls at Royal Ascot, Ladies Day, UK - 20 Jun 2019
Image: Shutterstock.

Notably, the Tindalls lead drama-free lives — which is definitely not the case with William, Kate, Harry or Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The royal quartet have had an eventful couple of months, with William and Kate weathering cheating rumors, Harry and Meghan fending off her fame-seeking relatives, William and Harry quietly feuding, and both couples parting ways on their joint charity. Seward notes that the Tindalls “are certainly light relief [for Elizabeth]. She can be herself around them and she does not care for the alleged feuding among William and Harry.”

While it’s not entirely clear just how often the Tindalls visit with the queen or what they do during every visit, it’s nice to know she’s able to see all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and form close bonds with them.

