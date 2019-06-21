The body is an amazing thing. It is tough, strong, durable, capable and remarkably resilient. (This writer has run dozens of marathons and carried two children.) But some are questioning whether Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is pushing her body too far, too fast. When the Jersey Shore star announced she was headed back to the gym shortly after giving birth, her decision is stirred up a lot of controversy.

It all began started a few weeks ago, when Polizzi posted a mirror selfie on Instagram and expressed her eagerness to get back into shape. “4 days postpartum & body is feeling good,” Polizzi wrote. “Still healing but can’t wait to jump back into the gym hardcore this summer.” Of course, her post elicited a strong response. Some fans applauded the Jersey Shore star for her dedication, some commented on her appearance — letting her know she already looked good — but many criticized Polizzi for focusing on the wrong things… and perpetuating impossible postpartum body standards.

Unsurprisingly, Polizzi clapped back. “Receiving backlash because I can’t wait to get in the gym and get fit again? Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but don’t attack me for wanting to become strong and fit again after my pregnancy,” Polizzi wrote. “My boobs are leaking and pulsating, my butthole is sore and my cramps are unbearable & I’m still wearing a diaper the size of Texas. Postpartum is a bitch. But I’m allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape. Don’t punish me for that.” And she is 100 percent right. There is nothing wrong with wanting to be your best self. Plus, every person — and pregnancy — is different.

I was completing 5K’s until my 38th week, and, as a result, my doctor cleared me for exercise 15 days after giving birth. Yes, I laced up my sneakers when my son was just two weeks old.

Of course, this may sound extreme and even dangerous, but according American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, it isn’t: “If you had a healthy pregnancy and a normal vaginal delivery, you should be able to start exercising again soon after the baby is born. Usually, it is safe to begin exercising a few days after giving birth.” What’s more, the ACOG actually recommends new moms get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week.

As for Polizzi, it seems she is ready to start her postpartum routine. In a video posted on Instagram, the reality star announced she is going to “start working out next week!” And we applaud her. Do whatever makes you happy, mama. You deserve it!