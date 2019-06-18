The New Bachelor in Paradise Cast Includes a Huge Spoiler About Hannah’s Season

Whether you’ve loved having Hannah as the resident Bachelorette or you’re ready for her season to end, you’re likely looking forward to what’s next for Bachelor Nation. Well, heads up, because ABC just announced the season six Bachelor in Paradise cast, and it includes spoiler for Hannah’s men and season. As in, one of the contestants still vying for our lady rose-giver’s heart is headed to Mexico come August.

ABC revealed some of the upcoming cast on Good Morning America, promising the new season is “sure to feature shocking twists, surprises, unexpected guests and some of the most unlikely relationships in Bachelor history.” Shocking twist? Surprise? An unexpected guest? Yep, one of the newly announced BiP contestants checks all those boxes due to his continued involvement with our girl Hannah. The season hasn’t even started yet, and ABC is already delivering the drama? That’s a good sign, fans.

But let’s cut to the chase. Are you dying to know which one of Hannah’s remaining suitors will clearly be getting the boot (or stiletto, rather) soon? It’s Dylan, y’all.

These favorites are headed to Paradise!

Here's who you'll see starting August 5 on ABC's #BachelorInParadise. pic.twitter.com/Vt4Svzu1H2 — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) June 18, 2019

Whomp, whomp — poor Dylan Barbour clearly doesn’t get that magical one-on-one time in Latvia with Hannah that he wished for in last night’s episode. Or, who knows, maybe he does get it and it turns out to be not as magical as Hannah would have hoped. But at this point, we’re mid-season. Hannah started with 30 guys and is down to just nine, with Dylan still hanging in there. So, yeah, it was certainly possible he could have won her final rose. After all, he’s one of the least drama-y guys of the season and seems nice enough.

Now that ABC went and spoiled that, though, we can safely assume Hannah will say goodbye to Dylan in the next episode (maybe two, since we know how Chris Harrison likes to stretch out the drama). That’s the bad news for Dylan. The good news is that we now get to focus on getting to know him better during season six of BiP.

And, fortunately, he’s in some good company. Previous Bachelor Nation contestants joining him in Mexico will be Derek Peth from JoJo’s season of The Bachelorette; Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Jane Averbukh, Katie Morton, Onyeka Ehie, Sydney Lotuaco, Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Hannah Godwin, Demi Burnett and Tayshia Adams, all from Colton’s season of The Bachelor; Annaliese Puccini and Bibiana Julian from Arie’s season of The Bachelor; Chris Bukowski from Emily’s season of The Bachelorette; and Wills Reid, Clay Harbor and Blake Horstmann from Becca’s season of The Bachelorette. Dylan will also reconnect with Kevin, Cam and John Paul Jones, who were all eliminated from his current season.

In other words, it’s gonna be good. Season six of Bachelor in Paradise premieres August 5 on ABC.