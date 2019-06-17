Bradley Cooper Is Focusing on His Daughter Amid His Breakup with Irina Shayk

Celebrity dads everywhere were taking time out with their kids to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday. One such dad was A Star is Born actor and director, Bradley Cooper, who spent Father’s Day with his daughter Lea amid his recent breakup with Irina Shayk, his longtime girlfriend and the mother to his child.

Cooper and 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine were seen boarding a private jet in Los Angeles on Sunday for parts unknown. Shayk had recently spent time in Florence, Italy where she made her return to modeling post-breakup, strutting the catwalk for CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma’s 90th Anniversary Show. A source told People that both Cooper and Shayk “have the same goals for their daughter. They want her to live a normal life, be surrounded by friends and thrive through play.” We assume she’ll have a life as normal as any toddler able to hang out on private jets and whose dad is Bradley Cooper, amIright?

This is all part of the co-parenting plan Cooper and Shayk devised when they split. Custody details haven’t been formalized in writing yet, but Lea has been spending the last week with daddy Bradley while her mom has been in Iceland and Italy working. That’s not to say the couple won’t be getting together for their daughter. “For Lea’s sake, they keep spending time together as a family,” People’s source said.

Shayk and Cooper were together for four years, keeping many of the details in their relationship private. At this year’s Oscars, Cooper’s sizzling performance on-stage with Lady Gaga fueled rumors of a rift between him and Shayk — though Gaga has been adamant that she had nothing to do with their breakup.

It’s been said the couple has been “unhappy for awhile”, and it sounds like this split is, unfortunately, what they needed. Either way they’re doing a great job co-parenting and understanding that they need to put aside their own differences for their daughter. Cooper and Shayk certainly appear to have their priorities in order, putting little Lea first no matter what.