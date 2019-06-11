One lucky little girl just learned an important life lesson — sometimes princesses need something a bit more durable than formal wear to get their job done. While visiting the UK countryside on Tuesday, Kate Middleton responded to a young fan’s princess Elsa dress question, and, suffice it to say, she totally nailed it.

The encounter occurred while Kate was speaking with two sisters and their family on a royal visit to the English countryside. At first, the girls seemed shy, so the Duchess struck up a conversation about their plaits (or braids), admitting, “I tried to do a plait on Charlotte this morning, but it didn’t really work very well.” The girls’ father also encouraged them to loosen up. “It’s a princess. You love princesses!” he said, before informing Kate of one of the sister’s important inquiries: “She wanted to know if you’d be wearing your Princess Elsa dress.” The Duchess didn’t skip a beat, promptly responding, “I know. I’m sorry. I came in my trousers and my coat because I’m going to see some sheep.”

It was a fantastic point for Kate to make. Because her royal responsibilities on the trip involved outdoorsy activities like meeting with farms and even perhaps shearing sheep, she opted for a utilitarian Troy London UK Trucker jacket over a “pie crust” shirt with black skinny jeans and boots. Do you hear that, little girls of the world? Princesses don’t always wear dresses, and, yep, they even get their hands dirty.

"I tried to do a plait on Charlotte this morning but it didn't really work very well" Watch the sweet moment The Duchess of Cambridge admires a young girl's plaits and admits she attempted them on #PrincessCharlotte that morning. #RoyalVisit #DuchessofCambridge pic.twitter.com/QSoyWqKU0Y — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) June 11, 2019

In fact, Kate proved just how fierce real-life princesses can be when she made good on her word to see some sheep. She and Prince William made their way to the mountainous region of Lake District, where Kate first watched her husband sheer what appeared to be a rather placid sheep. Kate was up for the challenge, and what a challenge it proved to be — her sheep wasn’t nearly as calm, flailing its legs several times during the shearing process. But Kate kept her cool and sheared on, occasionally looking up at her husband with a laugh.

Of course, the visit wasn’t all princess talk and sheep shearing. While in the area, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with locals to discuss some of the key challenges in farming and agriculture the area currently faces.