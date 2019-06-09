Calling all ‘80s and ‘90s kids! If you’ve been waiting for more information about the next Ghostbusters installment, this weekend delivered in a big way. In an interview with Parade on Friday, Sigourney Weaver revealed she will star in Ghostbusters 3 — and she isn’t the only OG star to join the highly anticipated paranormal sequel.

Speaking with Parade about her upcoming projects (including the similarly hyped Avatar sequels), Weaver dropped a major bombshell about her involvement in the new Ghostbusters. “It’s going to be crazy working with the guys again!” she said, implying she is attached to the project. She also reportedly told Parade that former co-stars Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray would be co-starring in the long-awaited follow-up. She didn’t say much else on the subject, other than to confirm she would be reprising her role as Dana Barrett.

Fast forward to Saturday night, when director Jason Reitman — son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman — took to Twitter to stir the pot a little more. “Sigourney has read the screenplay… Dan has read it… Ernie read the script… Bill Murray has read the script,” Reitman wrote on the Ghostbusters official Twitter account, referencing Weaver, Aykroyd (Dr. Raymond Stantz), Murray (Dr. Peter Venkman) and Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore).

Nerding out yet? So are we.

“Sigourney has read the screenplay…Dan has read it…Ernie’s read the script…Bill Murray has read the script.” @JasonReitman 😉 🖊 #GhosbustersFanFest — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) June 9, 2019

Of course, it’s worth mentioning that just because the stars read it doesn’t mean they’ve actually committed to the sequel. The fact that Weaver seemed to confirm her involvement, as well as Murray’s and Aykroyd’s, does bode well for the possibility, though. Sadly, Harold Ramis — who played the lovable Dr. Egon Spengler — passed away in 2014.

Other memorable stars of the ‘80s-era Ghostbusters whose involvement remains unknown are Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz) and Rick Moranis (Louis Tully). The odds that Moranis would sign on seem slim-to-none, considering he essentially walked away from his film career in the late ‘90s. He has stayed busy with voice work and did reemerge for a brief cameo on The Goldbergs in 2018, but Moranis has otherwise focused on spending time with his family.

We do know a few things for sure about Ghostbusters 3. When it was first reported in January that Reitman was going to bring the franchise back to the big screen, Reitman revealed it would serve as a continuation of the first two films. “I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set,” he told EW. “I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans. This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day.”

We also know Ecto-1 will be at least one mode of transportation in the movie — the iconic ghost-mobile is featured in the first teaser for the film. And, finally, we know a tiny bit about both the storyline and who else might appear onscreen beside the original ghostbusting gang. Per Variety, Carrie Coon (Gone Girl, The Sinner) is rumored to star as a single mother of at least one teenager, Stranger Things’ breakout star Finn Wolfhard. McKenna Grace (Captain Marvel) will reportedly play one of the four teens the film revolves around.

For now, we’ll have to sit tight and wait for more intel to roll in. Ghostbusters 3 isn’t slated to hit theaters until July 2020.